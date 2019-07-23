Local sports
Amateur basketball
Dust Bowl at Kendall-Perkins Park:
• 5th-6th grade boys: Big Game Hunters vs. Daviess County, 7 p.m.
• Men's Open: TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.
• Men's Open: TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m.
Little Leage baseball
11-year-old State Tournament at Prestonsburg:
• Owensboro Southern vs. Paintsville, 6 p.m.
On television
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 16, 110 miles, Nîmes, France, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.
Tour de France: Stage 17, 128 miles, Pont du Gard to Gap, France, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Diving
FINA World Championships: women's 20m high dive, South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
NY Yankees at Minnesota OR Oakland at Houston, MLB, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Rakuten Cup: FC Barcelona vs. Chelsea, Japan, ESPN2, 5:30 a.m.
International Champions Cup: Real Madrid vs. Arsenal, Landover, Md., ESPN, 6 p.m.
International Champions Cup: Guadalajara vs. Atlético Madrid, Arlington, Texas, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Leagues Cup Soccer: LA Galaxy vs. Tijuana, quarterfinal, Carson, Calif., ESPN, 10 p.m.
Swimming
FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 11 a.m.
FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.
WNBA
All-Star Team Selection Special, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
