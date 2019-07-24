Local sports
Amateur baseball
Paducah Chiefs at Owensboro RiverDawgs, 7 p.m.
Amateur basketball
Dust Bowl at Kendall-Perkins Park:
• 3rd-4th grade boys: DSP Heat vs. Kentucky Savage, 7 p.m.
• 7th-8th grade boys: Ohio County Thunder vs. Warriors, 8 p.m.
• 5th-6th grade boys: TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m.
• Little Leage baseball
11-year-old State Tournament at Prestonsburg:
• Owensboro Southern vs. Ashland, 6 p.m.
On television
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 17, 128 miles, Pont du Gard to Gap, France, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.
Diving
FINA World Championships: men's 27m high dive final, South Korea, NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Golf
World Long Drive Tour Golf: The ROC City Rumble, first round, Chili, N.Y., Golf, 5 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, first round, France, Golf, 4 a.m. (Thursday)
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Major League Baseball
Boston at Tampa Bay OR Philadelphia at Detroit (noon), MLB, 11 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco OR Texas at Seattle (4 p.m.) (joined in progress), MLB, 2:30 p.m.
NY Yankees at Minnesota, ESPN, 7 p.m.
LA Angels at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), MLB, 10 p.m.
Pan American Games
Day 1: From Peru, ESPNU, 9 a.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Club Friendly: Liverpool vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal, New York City, N.Y., TNT, 7 p.m.
Swimming
FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 11 a.m.
FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.
WNBA
Washington at Minnesota, NBA, noon.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
