Local sports
Men's college basketball
Lamar at Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Akron at Louisville, 5 p.m.
Men's college basketball
On television
Beach Games
ANOC World Beach Games: From Doha, Qatar (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.
CFL
Grey Cup: Hamilton vs. Winnipeg, Calgary, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Tulane vs. Utah, Consolation, Conway, S.C., ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.
Jamaica Classic: North Carolina A&T vs. Eastern Michigan, Montego Bay, Jamaica, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Championship, Uncassvile, Connecticut, ESPN, noon.
Charleston Classic: Miami vs. UConn, Consolation, Charleston, S.C., ESPN2, noon.
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Mississippi St. vs. Coastal Carolina, Consolation, Conway, S.C., ESPNews, noon.
North Florida at Creighton, FS1, 1 p.m.
2Jamaica Classic: Louisiana State vs. Rhode Island, Montego Bay, Jamaica, CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Consolation, Uncasville, Connecticut, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Charleston Classic: Missouri State vs. Buffalo, Consolation, Charleston, S.C., ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.
Cal Poly at Iowa, BTN, 4 p.m.
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Villanova vs. Baylor, Championship, Conway, S.C., ESPN, 4 p.m.
Charleston Classic: Saint Joseph's vs. Towson, Seventh Place Game, Charleston, S.C., ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Akron at Louisville, ACC, 5 p.m.
Lamar at Kentucky, SEC, 5 p.m.
Jamaica Classic: Utah State vs. North Texas, Montego Bay, Jamaica, CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, BTN, 6 p.m.
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Middle Tennessee vs. Ohio, Seventh Place Game, Conway, S.C., ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston Classic: Florida vs. Xavier, Championship, Charleston, S.C., ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Jamaica Classic: Nicholls State vs. Maryland (Baltimore County), Montego Bay, Jamaica, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
MGM Resorts Main Event: Clemson vs. Texas Christian, Semifinal, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
Connecticut at Ohio State, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at LSU, SEC, 7 p.m.
College football
FCS Selection Special, ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.
College soccer (Men's)
Division 1 Tournament: Kentucky at Indiana, Second Round, BTN, 11 a.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
American Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.
Missouri at Tennessee, SEC, 1 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin, BTN, 1:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Texas A&M, SEC, 3 p.m.
Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Washington, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Southwestern Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Itta Bena, Miss. (taped), ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Figure skating
ISU Grand Prix: NHK Trophy, Sapporo, Japan (taped), NBC, 3 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, final round, Naples, Fla., NBC, noon.
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, final round, St. Simons, Ga., Golf, noon.
Luge
FIL: World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria (taped), NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
NFL
Regional Coverage: Denver at Buffalo, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Carolina at New Orleans, Oakland at NY Jets, CBS, noon.
Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, NY Giants at Chicago, Miami at Cleveland, Detroit at Washington, Seattle at Philadelphia, Fox, noon.
Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Tennessee, CBS, 3:05 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Dallas at New England, Fox, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Rugby
Heineken Cup: Sale vs. La Rochelle (taped), NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Augsburg, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
Premier League: Manchester United at Sheffield United, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, FS1, 11 a.m.
Swimming
ISL: From London (taped), ESPN2, ESPN2, midnight.
TENNIS
ITF: Davis Cup, Teams TBD, Final, Madrid, FS2, 9 a.m.
On radio
Lamar at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 5 p.m.
Akron at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.