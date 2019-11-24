Local sports

Men's college basketball

Lamar at Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Akron at Louisville, 5 p.m.

On television

Beach Games

ANOC World Beach Games: From Doha, Qatar (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.

CFL

Grey Cup: Hamilton vs. Winnipeg, Calgary, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

College basketball (Men's)

Myrtle Beach Invitational: Tulane vs. Utah, Consolation, Conway, S.C., ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.

Jamaica Classic: North Carolina A&T vs. Eastern Michigan, Montego Bay, Jamaica, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Championship, Uncassvile, Connecticut, ESPN, noon.

Charleston Classic: Miami vs. UConn, Consolation, Charleston, S.C., ESPN2, noon.

Myrtle Beach Invitational: Mississippi St. vs. Coastal Carolina, Consolation, Conway, S.C., ESPNews, noon.

North Florida at Creighton, FS1, 1 p.m.

2Jamaica Classic: Louisiana State vs. Rhode Island, Montego Bay, Jamaica, CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Consolation, Uncasville, Connecticut, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Charleston Classic: Missouri State vs. Buffalo, Consolation, Charleston, S.C., ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at Iowa, BTN, 4 p.m.

Myrtle Beach Invitational: Villanova vs. Baylor, Championship, Conway, S.C., ESPN, 4 p.m.

Charleston Classic: Saint Joseph's vs. Towson, Seventh Place Game, Charleston, S.C., ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Akron at Louisville, ACC, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Kentucky, SEC, 5 p.m.

Jamaica Classic: Utah State vs. North Texas, Montego Bay, Jamaica, CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, BTN, 6 p.m.

Myrtle Beach Invitational: Middle Tennessee vs. Ohio, Seventh Place Game, Conway, S.C., ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston Classic: Florida vs. Xavier, Championship, Charleston, S.C., ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Jamaica Classic: Nicholls State vs. Maryland (Baltimore County), Montego Bay, Jamaica, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

MGM Resorts Main Event: Clemson vs. Texas Christian, Semifinal, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

College basketball (Women's)

Connecticut at Ohio State, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at LSU, SEC, 7 p.m.

College football

FCS Selection Special, ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.

College soccer (Men's)

Division 1 Tournament: Kentucky at Indiana, Second Round, BTN, 11 a.m.

College volleyball (Women's)

American Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

Missouri at Tennessee, SEC, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, BTN, 1:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M, SEC, 3 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Washington, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Southwestern Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Itta Bena, Miss. (taped), ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Figure skating

ISU Grand Prix: NHK Trophy, Sapporo, Japan (taped), NBC, 3 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, final round, Naples, Fla., NBC, noon.

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, final round, St. Simons, Ga., Golf, noon.

Luge

FIL: World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria (taped), NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

NFL

Regional Coverage: Denver at Buffalo, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Carolina at New Orleans, Oakland at NY Jets, CBS, noon.

Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, NY Giants at Chicago, Miami at Cleveland, Detroit at Washington, Seattle at Philadelphia, Fox, noon.

Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Tennessee, CBS, 3:05 p.m.

Regional Coverage: Dallas at New England, Fox, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Rugby

Heineken Cup: Sale vs. La Rochelle (taped), NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Augsburg, FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Premier League: Manchester United at Sheffield United, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, FS1, 11 a.m.

Swimming

ISL: From London (taped), ESPN2, ESPN2, midnight.

TENNIS

ITF: Davis Cup, Teams TBD, Final, Madrid, FS2, 9 a.m.

On radio

Lamar at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 5 p.m.

Akron at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 5 p.m.

