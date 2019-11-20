Local sports
Men's college basketball
South Carolina Upstate at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Oakland City at Kentucky Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men's)
South Carolina Upstate at Louisville, ACC, 6 p.m.
Princeton at Indiana, BTN, 6 p.m.
Columbia at St. John's, FS1, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Illinois, BTN, 8 p.m.
BYU at Boise State, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Sacramento Classic: St. Mary's (Calif.) vs. Fresno State, Sacramento, Calif., ESPNU, 10 p.m.
College football
Toledo at Buffalo, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Miami (Ohio), ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Missouri at Kentucky, SEC, 6 p.m.
Florida at Auburn, SEC, 8 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, first round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Golf, 1 a.m. (Thursday)
NBA
Golden State at Dallas, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at LA Clippers, ESPN, 9 p.m.
NHL
Washington at NY Rangers, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Tennis
ITF: Davis Cup, U.S. vs. Italy, Group Stage 2, Madrid, FS2, 11 a.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
South Carolina Upstate at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 6 p.m.
Oakland City at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.
