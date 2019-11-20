Local sports

Men's college basketball

South Carolina Upstate at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Oakland City at Kentucky Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men's)

South Carolina Upstate at Louisville, ACC, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Indiana, BTN, 6 p.m.

Columbia at St. John's, FS1, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Illinois, BTN, 8 p.m.

BYU at Boise State, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Sacramento Classic: St. Mary's (Calif.) vs. Fresno State, Sacramento, Calif., ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College football

Toledo at Buffalo, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Miami (Ohio), ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

College volleyball (Women's)

Missouri at Kentucky, SEC, 6 p.m.

Florida at Auburn, SEC, 8 p.m.

Golf

EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, first round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Golf, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA

Golden State at Dallas, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at LA Clippers, ESPN, 9 p.m.

NHL

Washington at NY Rangers, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Tennis

ITF: Davis Cup, U.S. vs. Italy, Group Stage 2, Madrid, FS2, 11 a.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

Men's college basketball

South Carolina Upstate at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 6 p.m.

Oakland City at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.

