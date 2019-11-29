Local sports
High school football
KHSAA Class 5-A semifinal playoff game:
• Owensboro at Frederick Douglass, 5 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Western Kentucky vs. Louisville at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, 4 p.m.
Alabama-Birmingham at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Brescia vs. Southeastern in Kingsport, Tenn., 6:45 p.m.
Wheeling at Kentucky Wesleyan, 7:45 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2, 2:55 a.m.
Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 2, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.
Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 3, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday)
College basketball (Men's)
ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.
Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN2, 1 p.m.
ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPNews, 1 p.m.
ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky vs. Louisville, at Nashville, CBS Sports Network on Facebook, 4 p.m.
NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Consolation, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2, 3 p.m.
ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPNews, 5 p.m.
Emerald Coast Classic: Florida State vs. Tennessee, Niceville, Fla., CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
UAB at Kentucky, SEC, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, FS1, 7 p.m.
Morgan State at Ohio State, BTN, 8 p.m.
Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNews, 8 p.m.
Marshall at Florida, SEC, 8 p.m.
Emerald Coast Classic: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Purdue, Niceville, Fla., CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
Las Vegas Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation, Las Vegas, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
Utah State at St. Mary's (Calif.), ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.
College football
Virginia Tech at Virginia, ABC, 11 a.m.
Texas Tech at Texas, Fox, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Nebraska, BTN, 1:30 p.m.
Missouri at Arkansas, CBS, 1:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Memphis, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Boise State at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Washington State at Washingtonm Fox, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn State, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, Fife, Scotland, Golf, 4:30 a.m.
EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, Fife, Scotland, Golf, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NBA
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, NBA, 7 p.m.
Washington at LA Lakers, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
NY Rangers at Boston, NBC, noon.
Soccer (Men's)
Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Schalke, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Western Kentucky vs. Louisville, at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Hilltopper IMG Network; WLME-FM 102.7, 4 p.m.
Alabama-Birmingham at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 6 p.m.
Wheeling at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7:45 p.m.
High school football
KHSAA Class 5-A semifinal playoff game:
• Owensboro at Frederick Douglass, WVJS-FM 92.9, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.