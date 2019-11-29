Local sports

High school football

KHSAA Class 5-A semifinal playoff game:

• Owensboro at Frederick Douglass, 5 p.m.

Men's college basketball

Western Kentucky vs. Louisville at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, 4 p.m.

Alabama-Birmingham at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Brescia vs. Southeastern in Kingsport, Tenn., 6:45 p.m.

Wheeling at Kentucky Wesleyan, 7:45 p.m.

On television

Auto racing

Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2, 2:55 a.m.

Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 2, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.

Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 3, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

College basketball (Men's)

ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN2, 1 p.m.

ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPNews, 1 p.m.

ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky vs. Louisville, at Nashville, CBS Sports Network on Facebook, 4 p.m.

NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Consolation, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2, 3 p.m.

ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Emerald Coast Classic: Florida State vs. Tennessee, Niceville, Fla., CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

UAB at Kentucky, SEC, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, FS1, 7 p.m.

Morgan State at Ohio State, BTN, 8 p.m.

Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Marshall at Florida, SEC, 8 p.m.

Emerald Coast Classic: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Purdue, Niceville, Fla., CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation, Las Vegas, FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Utah State at St. Mary's (Calif.), ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

College football

Virginia Tech at Virginia, ABC, 11 a.m.

Texas Tech at Texas, Fox, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, BTN, 1:30 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas, CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Memphis, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Boise State at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Washington State at Washingtonm Fox, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn State, BTN, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, Fife, Scotland, Golf, 4:30 a.m.

EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, Fife, Scotland, Golf, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, NBA, 7 p.m.

Washington at LA Lakers, NBA, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

NY Rangers at Boston, NBC, noon.

Soccer (Men's)

Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Schalke, FS2, 1:20 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

Men's college basketball

Western Kentucky vs. Louisville, at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Hilltopper IMG Network; WLME-FM 102.7, 4 p.m.

Alabama-Birmingham at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 6 p.m.

Wheeling at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7:45 p.m.

High school football

KHSAA Class 5-A semifinal playoff game:

• Owensboro at Frederick Douglass, WVJS-FM 92.9, 5 p.m.

