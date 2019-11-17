Local sports
Men's college basketball
North Carolina Central at Louisville, 4 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The Brazilian Grand Prix, São Paulo, ESPN2, 11:05 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Ford EcoBoost 400, Miami, NBC, 2 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: The Auto Club NHRA Finals, Pomona, Calif., FS1, 3 p.m.
CFL
Playoff: Edmonton at Hamilton, Eastern Final, ESPNews, noon.
Playoff: Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, Western Final, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
Marquette at Wisconsin, FS1, noon.
Florida at Connecticut, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Seton Hall at St. Louis, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
North Carolina Central at Louisville, ACC, 4 p.m.
Wake Forest at Charlotte, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Georgia State at Georgetown, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
Arizona State at Minnesota, BTN, 3 p.m.
WNIT Preseason Tournament: Oregon State vs. Missouri State, Championship, CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.
College soccer (Men's)
ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia, Championship, Cary, N.C., ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Big East Tournament: Providence at Georgetown, Championship, FS2, 11 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Michigan, Championship, College Park, Md., BTN, 1 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Alabama at Arkansas, SEC, noon.
Kentucky at Florida, SEC, 2 p.m.
College wrestling
Virginia Tech at Ohio State, BTN, 11 a.m.
Figure skating
ISU Grand Prix: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped), NBC, 11 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Classic, final round, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Golf, 1 p.m.
NFL
Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, Denver at Minnesota, Houston at Baltimore, CBS, noon.
Regional Coverage: Dallas at Detroit, New Orleans at Tampa Bay, NY Jets at Washington, Atlanta at Carolina,Fox, noon.
Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Francisco, Fox, 3:05 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Oakland, New England at Philadelphia, CBS, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at LA Rams, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Rugby
The Heineken Cup: Lyon vs. Northampton, NBCSN, 7 a.m.
The Heineken Cup: Racing 92 vs. Saracens, NBCSN, 9 a.m.
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Portugal vs. Luxembourg, Luxembourg, ESPNews, 7:50 a.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs. Brazil, Final, Brasília, Brazil, FS2, 3:50 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Netherlands vs. France, Third Place Match, Brasília, Brazil, FS2, 6 p.m.
USL Playoff: Real Monarchs at Louisville City FC, Final, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming
ISL: From College Park, Md. (taped), ESPN2, midnight.
Tennis
ATP: World Tour Finals, Semifinal, London (taped), Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Final, London, Tennis, 9:30 a.m.
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Singles Final, Champaign, Ill., Tennis, 11:30 a.m.
ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Final, London, ESPN, noon.
On radio
Men's college basketball
North Carolina Central at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.