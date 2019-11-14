On television
College basketball (Men's)
Penn State at Georgetown, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Towson at Florida, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi State, SEC, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Seton Hall, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
College football
Buffalo at Kent State, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, ESPN, 7 p.m.
College hockey (Men's)
Michigan State at Michigan, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Wisconsin at Minnesota, BTN, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Classic, first round, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Golf, noon.
EPGA Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, second round, Sun City, South Africa, Golf, 2 a.m. (Friday)
Major League Baseball
BBWAA MLB Awards, MLB, 5 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Dallas at New York, TNT, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Denver, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NFL
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Fox; NFL, 7:20 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA Euro 2020: Turkey vs. Iceland, Group H, Qualifying, Istanbul, ESPN2, 10:50 a.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs. Netherlands, Semifinal, Brasília, Brazil, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
UEFA Euro 2020: Kosovo vs. Czech Republic, Qualifying, Pilsen, Czech Republic, ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: France vs. Brazil, Semifinal, Brasília, Brazil, FS2, 4:50 p.m.
Tennis
ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, Tennis, 6 a.m.
ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, Tennis, 8 a.m.
ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, Tennis, noon.
ATP: World Tour Finals, Round Robin, London, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, Champaign, Ill., Tennis, 2 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
