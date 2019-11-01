Local sports
High school football
Apollo at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Henderson County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Warren East at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
Breckinridge County at Hancock County, 7 p.m.
Webster County at McLean County, 7 p.m.
Ballard Memorial at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
Ohio County at Butler County, 7 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Kentucky State at Kentucky, 6 p.m. (exhibition)
Brescia at Madonna, 6 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Brescia at Bethel, 8 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, practice session 1, Travis County, Texas, ESPNU, 10:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, practice, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, practice session 2, Travis County, Texas, ESPNU, 2:55 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Las Vegas, Las Vegas, FS1, 6 p.m.
Boxing
SHOBOX: The New Generation, Las Vegas, SHO, 9:30 p.m.
College basketball (men's)
Exhibition: Kentucky State at Kentucky, SEC, 6 p.m.
College cross country
SEC Cross Country Championship: From Lexington, SEC, 8 a.m.
College football
Princeton at Cornell, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Navy at Connecticut, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
College hockey (men's)
Wisconsin at Penn State, BTN, 5 p.m.
Notre Dame at Minnesota, BTN, 7:30 p.m.
College volleyball (women's)
Michigan at Illinois, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, second round, Southampton, Bermuda, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, first round, Lake Sherwood, Calif., GOLF, 3:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, second round, Yangmei, Taiwan, GOLF, 7 p.m.
PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, third round, Shanghai, GOLF, 9:30 p.m.
Horse racing
Breeders' Cup: From Santa Anita, Calif., NBCSN, 3 p.m.
High school football
Parkview Baptist (La.) at Madison Prep Academy (La.), ESPNU, 8 p.m.
NBA basketball
Houston at Brooklyn, ESPN, 6 p.m.
LA Lakers at Dallas, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs. Wales, Bronze-medal match, Tokyo, NBCSN, 4 a.m.
World Cup 2019: England vs. South Africa, Final, Yokohama, Japan, NBCSN, 4 a.m. (Saturday)
Soccer (Men's)
Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at Hoffenheim, FS2, 2:20 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Angola vs. Brazil, Group A, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2, 5:50 p.m.
Tennis
WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China, TENNIS, 3 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, Quarterfinals, & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5:30 a.m.
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Charlottesville & Women's Pro Circuit Tyler, Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 11:30 a.m.
ATP: The Rolex Masters, Quarterfinals, Paris, TENNIS, 1:30 p.m.
WTA: The WTA Finals, Doubles Semifinal, Shenzhen, China, TENNIS, 3 a.m. (Saturday)
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, Finals, & The WTA Finals, Semifinals, TENNIS, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
High school football
Apollo at Owensboro Catholic, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.
Henderson County at Owensboro, WVJS-FM 92.9, 7 p.m.
Breckinridge County at Hancock County, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.
Ballard Memorial at Muhlenberg County, WKYA-FM 105.5, 7 p.m.
Ohio County at Butler County, WXMZ-FM 99.9, 7 p.m.
