Local sports

High school football

Apollo at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

Henderson County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.

Warren East at Daviess County, 7 p.m.

Breckinridge County at Hancock County, 7 p.m.

Webster County at McLean County, 7 p.m.

Ballard Memorial at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.

Ohio County at Butler County, 7 p.m.

Men's college basketball

Kentucky State at Kentucky, 6 p.m. (exhibition)

Brescia at Madonna, 6 p.m.

Women's college basketball

Brescia at Bethel, 8 p.m.

On television

Auto racing

Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, practice session 1, Travis County, Texas, ESPNU, 10:55 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, practice, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, practice session 2, Travis County, Texas, ESPNU, 2:55 p.m.

NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Las Vegas, Las Vegas, FS1, 6 p.m.

Boxing

SHOBOX: The New Generation, Las Vegas, SHO, 9:30 p.m.

College basketball (men's)

Exhibition: Kentucky State at Kentucky, SEC, 6 p.m.

College cross country

SEC Cross Country Championship: From Lexington, SEC, 8 a.m.

College football

Princeton at Cornell, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Navy at Connecticut, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College hockey (men's)

Wisconsin at Penn State, BTN, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Minnesota, BTN, 7:30 p.m.

College volleyball (women's)

Michigan at Illinois, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, second round, Southampton, Bermuda, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, first round, Lake Sherwood, Calif., GOLF, 3:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, second round, Yangmei, Taiwan, GOLF, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, third round, Shanghai, GOLF, 9:30 p.m.

Horse racing

Breeders' Cup: From Santa Anita, Calif., NBCSN, 3 p.m.

High school football

Parkview Baptist (La.) at Madison Prep Academy (La.), ESPNU, 8 p.m.

NBA basketball

Houston at Brooklyn, ESPN, 6 p.m.

LA Lakers at Dallas, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Rugby

World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs. Wales, Bronze-medal match, Tokyo, NBCSN, 4 a.m.

World Cup 2019: England vs. South Africa, Final, Yokohama, Japan, NBCSN, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer (Men's)

Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at Hoffenheim, FS2, 2:20 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Angola vs. Brazil, Group A, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2, 5:50 p.m.

Tennis

WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China, TENNIS, 3 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, Quarterfinals, & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5:30 a.m.

USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Charlottesville & Women's Pro Circuit Tyler, Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 11:30 a.m.

ATP: The Rolex Masters, Quarterfinals, Paris, TENNIS, 1:30 p.m.

WTA: The WTA Finals, Doubles Semifinal, Shenzhen, China, TENNIS, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, Finals, & The WTA Finals, Semifinals, TENNIS, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

High school football

Apollo at Owensboro Catholic, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.

Henderson County at Owensboro, WVJS-FM 92.9, 7 p.m.

Breckinridge County at Hancock County, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.

Ballard Memorial at Muhlenberg County, WKYA-FM 105.5, 7 p.m.

Ohio County at Butler County, WXMZ-FM 99.9, 7 p.m.

