Local sports

Men's college basketball

Brescia at Lee, 6 p.m.

Indiana State at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Wesleyan at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Women's college basketball

Oakland City at Kentucky Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men's)

LSU at VCU, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

McNeese State at Wisconsin, BTN, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph's at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Ohio State, FS1, 6 p.m.

Indiana State at Louisville, ACC, 7 p.m.

Providence at Northwestern, BTN, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma State at College of Charleston, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Purdue at Marquette, FS1, 8 p.m.

College basketball (Women's)

Connecticut at Vanderbilt, SEC, 6 p.m.

College football

Northern Illinois at Toledo, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College volleyball (Women's)

Tennessee at Arkansas, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M, SEC, 8 p.m.

Golf

EPGA Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, first round, Sun City, South Africa, Golf, 1 a.m. (Thursday

Major League Baseball

BBWAA MLB Awards, MLB, 5 p.m.

NBA

LA Clippers at Houston, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9 p.m.

NHL

Washington at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Tennis

ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, Tennis, 6 a.m.; noon

ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, Tennis, 8 a.m.; 2 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

Men's college basketball

Indiana State at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Wesleyan at Bellarmine, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.