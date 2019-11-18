Local sports
Men's college basketball
Utah Valley at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Campbellsville at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Southern Indiana, 7 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men's)
Charleston Southern at Michigan State, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
Utah Valley at Kentucky, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Campellsville at Western Kentucky, ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Hawaii at Illinois, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Auburn, SEC, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Ohio State, BTN, 7:30 p.m.
NBA
Portland at Houston, NBA, 7 p.m.
NFL
Kansas City at LA Chargers, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA Euro 2020: Ireland vs. Denmark, Qualifying, Dublin , ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Utah Valley at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 6 p.m.
Campbellsville at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 7 p.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Southern Indiana, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.
