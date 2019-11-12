Local sports

Men's college basketball

Evansville at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Brescia at Jacksonville State, 7 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men's)

Pittsburgh at Robert Morris, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Creighton at Michigan, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Indiana, BTN, 6 p.m.

]Missouri at Xavier, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at St. John's, FS2, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Kentucky, SEC, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Butler, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Central Florida, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Phil Knight Invitational: Memphis vs. Oregon, Portland, Ore.. ESPN, 8 p.m.

Murray State at Tennessee. SEC, 8 p.m.

Phil Knight Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Oregon State, Portland, Ore., ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

College football

Western Michigan at Ohio, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Akron, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Philadelphia, NBA, 6 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, NBA, 9 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, Tennis, 6 a.m.; noon

ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, Tennis, 8 a.m.; 2 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 1-2.7, 9 a.m.

Men's college basketball

Evansville at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 6 p.m.

