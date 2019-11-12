Local sports
Men's college basketball
Evansville at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Brescia at Jacksonville State, 7 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men's)
Pittsburgh at Robert Morris, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Creighton at Michigan, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Indiana, BTN, 6 p.m.
]Missouri at Xavier, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at St. John's, FS2, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Kentucky, SEC, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Butler, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Central Florida, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Phil Knight Invitational: Memphis vs. Oregon, Portland, Ore.. ESPN, 8 p.m.
Murray State at Tennessee. SEC, 8 p.m.
Phil Knight Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Oregon State, Portland, Ore., ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
College football
Western Michigan at Ohio, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Akron, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
NBA
Cleveland at Philadelphia, NBA, 6 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, NBA, 9 p.m.
NHL
Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, Tennis, 6 a.m.; noon
ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, Tennis, 8 a.m.; 2 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 1-2.7, 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Evansville at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 6 p.m.
