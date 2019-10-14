Local sports
Girls' high school soccer
3rd Region Tournament, Deer Park
• Meade County vs. Owensboro Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
• Muhlenberg County vs. Grayson County, 7:30 p.m.
High school volleyball
Hancock County at Whitesville Trinity, 7 p.m.
Franklin-Simpson at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
On television
College soccer (Men's)
Georgetown at Maryland, FS1, 6 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Legends Tour: The Senior LPGA Championship, first round, French Lick, Ind., Golf, 2 p.m.
Horse racing
Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Major League Baseball
N.L. Championship Series: St. Louis at Washington, Game 3, TBS, 7 p.m.
NBA
Preseason: Charlotte at Memphis, NBA, 7 p.m.
Preseason: Golden State at LA Lakers, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
NFL
Detroit at Green Bay, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Porto vs. Ukraine, Kiev, Ukraine, ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, Tennis, 3 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, Tennis, 6:30 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, Tennis, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
