Local sports
High school football
Muhlenberg County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Boys' high school soccer
Campbellsville at Muhlenberg County, 5:30 p.m.
University Heights Academy at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Girls' high school soccer
Owensboro Catholic at Henderson County, 6 p.m.
Ohio County at Apollo, 7 p.m.
Madisonville-North Hopkins at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Webster County, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.
High school volleyball
Cloverport at Whitesville Trinity, 7 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Todd County Central at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
Ohio County at McLean County, 7:30 p.m.
Daviess County at Webster County, 7:30 p.m.
On television
College football
Georgia Southern at South Alabama, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Temple at East Carolina, ESPN, 7 p.m.
College soccer (Women's)
Rutgers at Penn State, BTN, 6 p.m.
LSU at Auburn, SEC, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, BTN, 8 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: Open de España, first round, Madrid, Golf, 5 a.m.
European Tour Golf: Open de España, first round, Madrid, Golf, 9 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Volunteers of America Classic, first round, Irving, Texas, Golf, noon.
PGA Tour Golf: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, first round, Las Vegas, Golf, 3 p.m.
European Tour Golf: Open de España, second round, Madrid, Golf, 5 a.m. (Friday)
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Major League Baseball
N.L. Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 1, TBS, 4 p.m.
N.L. Division Series: Washington at LA Dodgers, Game 1, TBS, 7:30 p.m.
NFL
LA Rams at Seattle, Fox and NFL, 7:20 p.m.
NHL
Minnesota at Nashville, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Russia, Pool A, Kobe, Japan, NBCSN, 5 a.m.
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs. Italy, Pool B, Fukuroi, Japan, NBCSN, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)
Soccer (Women's)
International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, Charlotte, N.C., FS1, 7 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Quarterfinals, Tennis, 9 p.m.
ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Quarterfinals, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Friday)
Track and Field
IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 7, Doha, Qatar, NBCSN, 8:15 a.m.
IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 7, Doha, Qatar, NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
High school football
Muhlenberg County at Owensboro, WVJS-FM 92.9; WKYA-FM 105.5
