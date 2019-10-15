Local sports
Boys' high school soccer
3rd Region Tournament, Owensboro Catholic High School
• Ohio County vs. Meade County-Owensboro winner, 6 p.m.
• Daviess County vs. Grayson County-Muhlenberg County winner, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school soccer
3rd Region Tournament, Deer Park
• Ohio County vs. Meade County-Owensboro Catholic winner, 5:30 p.m.
• Daviess County vs. Muhlenberg County-Grayson County winner, 7:30 p.m.
High school cross county
City-County Championships, Yellow Creek Park, 5 p.m (girls) and 5:45 p.m. (boys)
High school volleyball
Daviess County at Apollo, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Whitesville Trinity, 7 p.m.
Webster County at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.
On television
Golf
LPGA Legends Tour: The Senior LPGA Championship, second round, French Lick, Ind., Golf, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
A.L. Championship Series: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, Game 3, FS1, 3 p.m.
N.L. Championship Series: St. Louis at Washington, Game 4, FS1, 7 p.m.
NBA
Preseason: Detroit at Philadelphia, NBA, 6 p.m.
NHL
Tampa Bay at Montreal, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Spain vs. Sweden, Solna, Sweden, ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.
CONCACAF Nations League: Canada vs. U.S., Group A, Toronto, ESPN2, 6:15 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, Tennis, 3 a.m.; 3 a.m. (Wednesday); 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
