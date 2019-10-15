Local sports

Boys' high school soccer

3rd Region Tournament, Owensboro Catholic High School

• Ohio County vs. Meade County-Owensboro winner, 6 p.m.

• Daviess County vs. Grayson County-Muhlenberg County winner, 7:30 p.m.

Girls' high school soccer

3rd Region Tournament, Deer Park

• Ohio County vs. Meade County-Owensboro Catholic winner, 5:30 p.m.

• Daviess County vs. Muhlenberg County-Grayson County winner, 7:30 p.m.

High school cross county

City-County Championships, Yellow Creek Park, 5 p.m (girls) and 5:45 p.m. (boys)

High school volleyball

Daviess County at Apollo, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Whitesville Trinity, 7 p.m.

Webster County at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.

On television

Golf

LPGA Legends Tour: The Senior LPGA Championship, second round, French Lick, Ind., Golf, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

A.L. Championship Series: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, Game 3, FS1, 3 p.m.

N.L. Championship Series: St. Louis at Washington, Game 4, FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Preseason: Detroit at Philadelphia, NBA, 6 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at Montreal, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Spain vs. Sweden, Solna, Sweden, ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League: Canada vs. U.S., Group A, Toronto, ESPN2, 6:15 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, Tennis, 3 a.m.; 3 a.m. (Wednesday); 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

