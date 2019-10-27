Local sports
Men's college basketball
Exhibition: Georgetown College at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Martinsville, Va., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico, ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The First Data 500, Martinsville, Va., NBCSN, 2 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
College soccer (Women's)
Wisconsin at Northwestern, BTN, 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, SEC, 2 p.m.
Missouri at Texas A&M, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Minnesota at Michigan State, BTN, 11 a.m.
Alabama at South Carolina, ESPNU, noon.
Tennessee at Florida, SEC, noon.
Figure skating
ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Kelowna, B.C. (taped), NBC, 3:30 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, final round, Quarteira, Portugal, Golf, 7:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, final round, Busan, South Korea, Golf, 2 p.m.
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 5, Fox, 7 p.m.
NFL
Regional Coverage: Denver at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at LA Rams, Arizona at New Orleans, NY Jets at Jacksonville, CBS, noon.
Regional Coverage: Seattle at Atlanta, Philadelphia at Buffalo, LA Chargers at Chicago, NY Giants at Detroit, Tampa Bay at Tennessee, Fox, noon.
Regional Coverage: Carolina at San Francisco, Fox, 3:05 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Cleveland at New England, Oakland at Houston, CBS, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: Wales vs. South Africa, Semifinal, Yokohmo, Japan, NBCSN, 4 a.m.
World Cup 2019: Wales vs. South Africa, Semifinal, Yokohmo, Japan (taped), NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Premiership: Leicester vs. Saracens (taped), NBCSN, midnight.
Soccer (Men's)
Serie A: Napoli at SPAL, ESPNews, 8:55 a.m.
Premier League: Wolves at Newcastle United, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Augsburg at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1, 9:30 a.m.
Premier League: Tottenham at Liverpool, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS2, 11:50 a.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: U.S. vs. Senegal, Group D, Cariacica, Brazil, FS1, 2:50 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: France vs. Chili, Group C, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2, 2:50 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: Japan vs. Netherlands, Group D, Cariacica, Brazil, FS2, 5:50 p.m.
Soccer (Women's)
NWSL: Chicago at North Carolina, Final, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Swimming
ISL: From Budapest, Hungary (taped), ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Tennis
WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles Final & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 2:30 a.m.
WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles Final & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel & The Vienna Open, Finals & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5:30 a.m.
USTA: Women's Pro Circuit, Singles Final, Macon, Ga., Tennis, 11 a.m.
WTA: The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Shenzehn, China, Tennis, 3 a.m. (Monday)
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Monday)
On radio
Auto racing
Men's college basketball
Exhibition: Georgetown College at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 4 p.m.
