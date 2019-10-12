Local sports
College football
Tiffin at Kentucky Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Army at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
Louisville at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Boys' high school golf
KHSAA State Championships, Second round, Bowling Green Country Club
High school cross country
Fast Cats Classic, Yellow Creek Park
High school volleyball
Apollo at Hopkinsville Tournament
On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Talladega, Ala., FS1, 9:30 a.m.
IMSA WeatherTech: Sports Car Championship, Braselton, Ga., NBC, 11 a.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Sugarlands Shine 250, Talladega, Ala., FS1, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Talladega, Ala., NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
IMSA WeatherTech: Sports Car Championship, Braselton, Ga., NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.
College football
Michigan at Illinois, ABC, 11 a.m.
Maryland at Purdue, BTN, 11 a.m.
Toledo at Bowling Green, CBSSN, 11 a.m.
South Carolina at Georgia, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Memphis at Temple, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas, FOX, 11 a.m.
Mississippi State at Tennessee, SEC, 11 a.m.
Florida State at Clemson, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Wisconsin, BTN, 2:30 p.m.
Alabama at Texas A&M, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
BYU at South Florida, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
UConn at Tulane, ESPNU, 2:45 p.m.
Iowa State at West Virginia, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Texas Tech at Baylor, FS1, 3 p.m.
UNLV at Vanderbilt, SEC, 3 p.m.
Fresno State at Air Force, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
Mississippi at Missouri, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Iowa, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
Navy at Tulsa, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Southern California at Notre Dame, NBC, 6:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Kentucky, SEC, 6:30 p.m.
Florida at Louisiana State, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Hawaii at Boise State, ESPN2, 9:15 p.m.
Wyoming at San Diego State, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at S. Carolina St. (same-day tape), ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, FS1, 10 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Ohio State at Penn State, BTN, 7 p.m.
Golf
European Tour: The Italian Open, third round, Rome, Golf, 5:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, second round, Wake County, N.C., Golf, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: The Houston Open, third round, Houston, Golf, 3 p.m.
Gymnastics
FIG World Championship: From Stuttgart, Germany (taped), NBC, 2 p.m.
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator 230: From Milan, Paramount, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
N.L. Championship Series: Washington at St. Louis, Game 2, TBS, 3 p.m.
A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 1, FOX, 7 p.m.
NBA
Preseason: Phoenix at Portland, NBA, 7 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Samoa, Pool A, Fukuoka, Japan, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.
World Cup 2019: U.S. vs. Tonga, Pool C, Higashi-Osaka, Japan, NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Tennis
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Semifinals, Tennis, 3 a.m.; 7 a.m.
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Semifinals, Fairfield, Calif., Tennis, 1 p.m.
ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters, Doubles Final & The Tianjin Open, Singles Final, Tennis, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Triathlon
Ironman: World Championship 2019, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, NBCSN, 11 a.m.
On radio
College football
Tiffin at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 1 p.m.
Army at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 6:30 p.m.
Louisville at Wake Forest, WLME-FM 102.7, 6:30 p.m.
