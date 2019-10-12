Local sports

College football

Tiffin at Kentucky Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Army at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Boys' high school golf

KHSAA State Championships, Second round, Bowling Green Country Club

High school cross country

Fast Cats Classic, Yellow Creek Park

High school volleyball

Apollo at Hopkinsville Tournament

On television

Auto racing

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Talladega, Ala., FS1, 9:30 a.m.

IMSA WeatherTech: Sports Car Championship, Braselton, Ga., NBC, 11 a.m.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Sugarlands Shine 250, Talladega, Ala., FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Talladega, Ala., NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

IMSA WeatherTech: Sports Car Championship, Braselton, Ga., NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

College football

Michigan at Illinois, ABC, 11 a.m.

Maryland at Purdue, BTN, 11 a.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green, CBSSN, 11 a.m.

South Carolina at Georgia, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Memphis at Temple, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas, FOX, 11 a.m.

Mississippi State at Tennessee, SEC, 11 a.m.

Florida State at Clemson, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Wisconsin, BTN, 2:30 p.m.

Alabama at Texas A&M, CBS, 2:30 p.m.

BYU at South Florida, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

UConn at Tulane, ESPNU, 2:45 p.m.

Iowa State at West Virginia, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor, FS1, 3 p.m.

UNLV at Vanderbilt, SEC, 3 p.m.

Fresno State at Air Force, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Iowa, ABC, 6:30 p.m.

Navy at Tulsa, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Southern California at Notre Dame, NBC, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Kentucky, SEC, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Louisiana State, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Boise State, ESPN2, 9:15 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego State, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at S. Carolina St. (same-day tape), ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, FS1, 10 p.m.

College volleyball (Women's)

Ohio State at Penn State, BTN, 7 p.m.

Golf

European Tour: The Italian Open, third round, Rome, Golf, 5:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, second round, Wake County, N.C., Golf, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The Houston Open, third round, Houston, Golf, 3 p.m.

Gymnastics

FIG World Championship: From Stuttgart, Germany (taped), NBC, 2 p.m.

Horse racing

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 230: From Milan, Paramount, 8 p.m.

Major League Baseball

N.L. Championship Series: Washington at St. Louis, Game 2, TBS, 3 p.m.

A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 1, FOX, 7 p.m.

NBA

Preseason: Phoenix at Portland, NBA, 7 p.m.

Rugby

World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Samoa, Pool A, Fukuoka, Japan, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.

World Cup 2019: U.S. vs. Tonga, Pool C, Higashi-Osaka, Japan, NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Semifinals, Tennis, 3 a.m.; 7 a.m.

USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Semifinals, Fairfield, Calif., Tennis, 1 p.m.

ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters, Doubles Final & The Tianjin Open, Singles Final, Tennis, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Triathlon

Ironman: World Championship 2019, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, NBCSN, 11 a.m.

On radio

College football

Tiffin at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 1 p.m.

Army at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 6:30 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest, WLME-FM 102.7, 6:30 p.m.

