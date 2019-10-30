Local sports

Boys' high school soccer

State tournament at Bryan Station High School in Lexington:

Semifinal: Daviess County vs. East Carter, 5 p.m.

High school volleyball

3rd Region Tournament at Hancock County High School:

• Apollo vs. Breckinridge County, 6 p.m.

• Owensboro Catholic-Meade County winner vs. Grayson County-Muhlenberg County winner, 7:30 p.m.

Men's college basketball

Kentucky Wesleyan at St. Louis (exhibition), 7 p.m.

On television

College golf

The East Lake Cup: Team match-play, Championship, DeKalb County, Ga., Golf, 2 p.m.

College volleyball (Women's)

Indiana at Purdue, BTN, 5 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin, BTN, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia, SEC, 7 p.m.

Florida at Missouri, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, first round, Shanghai, Golf, 9 p.m.

Major League Baseball

World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary), Fox, 7 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Boston, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

LA Clippers at Utah, ESPN, 9 p.m.

NHL

Minnesota at St. Louis, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

FIFA U-17 World Cup: South Korea vs. France, Group C, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2, 2:50 p.m.

Serie A: Torino at Lazio, ESPNews, 2:55 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Group D, Espírito Santo, Brazil, FS2, 5:50 p.m.

MLS Playoffs: Toronto FC at Atlanta United, Eastern Conference Final, FS1, 7 p.m.

Tennis

WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China, Tennis, 3 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 p.m.; 5 a.m. (Thursday)

WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China, Tennis, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Report, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

Men's college basketball

Kentucky Wesleyan at St. Louis (exhibition), WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.

