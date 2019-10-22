Local sports

Boys' high school soccer

Semi-state 2 at Madisonville North Hopkins High School:

• Daviess County vs. Madisonville North Hopkins, 7 p.m.

Girls' high school soccer

Semi-state 2 at Henderson County High School:

• Daviess County vs. Henderson County, 6:30 p.m.

High school volleyball

10th District Tournament at Ohio County:

• Championship game: Muhlenberg County-McLean County winner vs. Ohio County, 6 p.m.

11th District Tournament at Hancock County:

• Championship game: Breckinridge County-Frederick Fraize winner vs. Meade County-Hancock County winner, 6:30 p.m.

12th District Tournament at Whitesville Trinity:

• Championship game: Grayson County-Edmonson County winner vs. Butler County-Whitesville Trinity winner, 6 p.m.

On television

Major League Baseball

World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 1, Fox, 7 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Toronto, TNT, 7 p.m.

LA Lakers at LA Clippers, TnT, 9:30 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen at Atlético Madrid, Group D, TNT, 11:55 a.m.

UEFA Champions League: Atalanta at Manchester City, Group C, TNT, 2 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Tennis, 6:30 a.m.

WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China, Tennis, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

