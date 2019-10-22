Local sports
Boys' high school soccer
Semi-state 2 at Madisonville North Hopkins High School:
• Daviess County vs. Madisonville North Hopkins, 7 p.m.
Girls' high school soccer
Semi-state 2 at Henderson County High School:
• Daviess County vs. Henderson County, 6:30 p.m.
High school volleyball
10th District Tournament at Ohio County:
• Championship game: Muhlenberg County-McLean County winner vs. Ohio County, 6 p.m.
11th District Tournament at Hancock County:
• Championship game: Breckinridge County-Frederick Fraize winner vs. Meade County-Hancock County winner, 6:30 p.m.
12th District Tournament at Whitesville Trinity:
• Championship game: Grayson County-Edmonson County winner vs. Butler County-Whitesville Trinity winner, 6 p.m.
On television
Major League Baseball
World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 1, Fox, 7 p.m.
NBA
New Orleans at Toronto, TNT, 7 p.m.
LA Lakers at LA Clippers, TnT, 9:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen at Atlético Madrid, Group D, TNT, 11:55 a.m.
UEFA Champions League: Atalanta at Manchester City, Group C, TNT, 2 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Tennis, 6:30 a.m.
WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China, Tennis, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
