Local sports
College football
Concordia at Kentucky Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Florida International, 6 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
Boys' high school soccer
Daviess County at Elizabethtown, 11:30 a.m.
Muhlenberg County at Thoroughbred Cup
Girls' high school soccer
Muhlenberg County at Thoroughbred Cup
Owensboro Catholic at Meade County, 11 a.m.
South Oldham at Daviess County, 4:20 p.m.
Ryle at Daviess County, 6:10 p.m.
Boys' high school golf
Daviess County, Owensboro Catholic, Muhlenberg County at Bowling Green Invitational (BGCC), 8 a.m.
High school cross country
Owensboro Invitational, Yellow Creek Park, 8 a.m.
Daviess County at Rumble Through the Jungle, North Oldham High School
Apollo girls at Evansville Mater Dei Invitational, 9 a.m.
High school volleyball
All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament at Hancock County
On television
Australian Rules football
Finals: Richmond vs. Brisbane, Qualifying Final, Woolloongabba, Australia, FS2, 4 a.m.
Auto racing
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Monza, Italy, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.,
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, qualifying, Monza, Italy, ESPNEWS, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Indianapolis, NBCSN, 10 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Indianapolis, NBCSN, 11 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Indiana 250, Indianapolis, NBCSN, 2 p.m.
College football
Cincinnati at Ohio State, ABC, 11 a.m.
Vanderbilt at Purdue, BTN, 11 a.m.
UAB at Akron, CBSSN, 11 a.m.
Syracuse at Maryland, ESPN, 11 a.m.
West Virginia at Missouri, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Army at Michigan, FOX, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Iowa, FS1, 11 a.m.
Charleston Southern at South Carolina, SEC, 11 a.m.
Texas A&M at Clemson, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Central Michigan at Wisconsin, BTN, 2:30 p.m.
Illinois at Connecticut, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.
Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Colorado, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
Murray State at Georgia, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
New Mexico State at Alabama, SEC, 3 p.m.
Central Florida at Florida Atlantic, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
BYU at Tennessee, ESPN, 6 p.m.
LSU at Texas, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
Western Michigan at Michigan State, BTN, 6:30 p.m.
Tulane at Auburn, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
University of Tennessee Martin at Florida, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Penn State, FOX, 6:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi, SEC, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Fresno State, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.
Stanford at Southern California, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
California at Washington, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, third round, Zahlen, Germany, Golf, 6 a.m.
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, final round, Zahlen, Germany, Golf, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon
Major League Baseball
NY Yankees at Boston, FS1, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at NY Mets, FS1, 6 p.m.
San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego, MLB, 8 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Women's Championship, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 3 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 6 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Florida International, Hilltopper IMG Network, 6 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 6:30 p.m.
