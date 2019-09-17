Local sports
Boys' high school soccer
Daviess County at Madisonville-North Hopkins, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio County at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school soccer
Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Apollo at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
Madisonville-North Hopkins at Muhlenberg County in Constitutional Day Invitational, TBD
High school volleyball
Apollo at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Whitesville Trinity, 7 p.m.
Hancock County at Breckinridge County, 7:30 p.m.
McLean County at Ohio County, 7:30 p.m.
Boys' high school golf
Owensboro Catholic at Whitesville Trinity, Windridge CC, 4 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Hopkins County Central, 4 p.m.
Girls' high school golf
Owensboro, Apollo, Owensboro Catholic play at Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.
On television
College soccer (Men's)
Notre Dame at Indiana, BTN, 6 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Florida State at Florida, SEC, 5 p.m.
Minor league baseball
Triple-A National Championship: Sacramento vs. Columbus, Memphis, Tenn., FS1, 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland OR Miami at Arizona (joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA Champions League: Slavia Prague at Inter Milan, Group F, TNT, 11:55 a.m.
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Napoli, Group E, TNT, 2 p.m.
Soccer (Women's)
NWSL: Houston at North Carolina, ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.
WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 9 p.m.
ATP: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds, Metz, France, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Wedensday)
WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
WNBA
Playoffs: Los Angeles at Connecticut, Semifinals, Game 1, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Playoffs: Las Vegas at Washington, Semifinals, Game 1, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Wrestling
UWW: World Championship, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (taped), NBCSN, 5 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
