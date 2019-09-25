On television
College volleyball (Women's)
Ohio State at Maryland, BTN, 6 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas Tech, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Penn State, FS1, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Louisiana State, SEC, 7 p.m.
Texas Christian at Oklahoma, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Golf
Asia-Pacific Golf: The Amateur Championship, first round, Shanghai, ESPN2, midnight.
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Major League Baseball
NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Oakland at LA Angels, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: Italy vs. Canada, Pool B, Fukuoka, Japan, NBCSN, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)
World Cup 2019: England vs. U.S., Pool B, Kobe, Japan, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
Soccer (Men's)
Serie A: Sassuolo at Parma, ESPNews, 1:55 p.m.
Liga MX: Monarcas Morelia at Tijuana, FS1, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Women's)
NWSL: Washington at Houston, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin, Tennis, 10 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Quarterfinals, Tennis, midnight
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Quarterfinals, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Thursday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
