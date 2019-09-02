On television

Auto racing

NHRA Drag Racing: Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis, FS1, 10 a.m.

NHRA Drag Racing: Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis, Fox, noon.

College football:

Notre Dame at Louisville, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Golf

Korn Ferry Tour Championship, final round, Newburgh, Ind., Golf, 2 p.m.

Horse racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.

Major League Baseball

Texas at NY Yankees, ESPN, noon.

Houston at Milwaukee, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (6 p.m.) MLB, 7 p.m.

Rowing

FISA World Championships, Ottensheim, Austria, NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

On radio

College football

Notre Dame at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.