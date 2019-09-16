Today's calendar
Local sports
Boys' high school soccer
Butler County at Owensboro Catholic, 6 p.m.
Boys' high school golf
Owensboro, Apollo, Owensboro Catholic play at Ben Hawes GC, 4 p.m.
Ohio County at Muhlenberg County, 4 p.m.
High school volleyball
Muhlenberg County at Russellville, 7 p.m.
On television
MLB baseball
Washington at St. Louis OR San Diego at Milwaukee, MLB, 6:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland OR Miami at Arizona (games joined in progress), MLB, 9:30 p.m.
NFL football
Cleveland at NY Jets, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: West Ham at Aston Villa, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
Tennis
WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.
ATP: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds, Metz, France, TENNIS, 11 a.m.
WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 9 p.m.
ATP: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds, Metz, France, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Tues)
WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Tues)
Wrestling
World Wrestling Championship, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.