Local sports

Girls' high school golf

2nd Region Tournament, Central City Country Club, 8 a.m.

Girls' high school soccer

Franklin-Simpson at Muhlenberg County, 6:30 p.m.

Owensboro at Ohio County, 7:30 p.m.

High school volleyball

McLean County at Todd County Central, 6:30 p.m.

Owensboro at Hancock County, 7:30 p.m.

Union County at Whitesville Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Madisonville-North Hopkins at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.

On television

NBA

Preseason: Shanghai at Houston, NBA, 7 p.m.

NFL

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Rugby

World Cup 2019: Scotland vs. Samoa, Pool A, Kobe, Japan, NBCSN, 5 a.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.

Track and field

IAAF: World Championships 2019, Day 4 Evening Session, Doha Qatar (taped), NBCSN, 6 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

