Local sports
Girls' high school golf
2nd Region Tournament, Central City Country Club, 8 a.m.
Girls' high school soccer
Franklin-Simpson at Muhlenberg County, 6:30 p.m.
Owensboro at Ohio County, 7:30 p.m.
High school volleyball
McLean County at Todd County Central, 6:30 p.m.
Owensboro at Hancock County, 7:30 p.m.
Union County at Whitesville Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North Hopkins at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.
On television
NBA
Preseason: Shanghai at Houston, NBA, 7 p.m.
NFL
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: Scotland vs. Samoa, Pool A, Kobe, Japan, NBCSN, 5 a.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
Track and field
IAAF: World Championships 2019, Day 4 Evening Session, Doha Qatar (taped), NBCSN, 6 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
