Local sports
Women's college basketball
Lindenwood Belleville at Kentucky Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men's)
Battle 4 Atlantis: Iowa State vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN, 11 p.m.
Battle 4 Atlantis: North Carolina vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Maui, Hawaii, ESPN, 4 p.m.
ESPN2 -- NIT Season Tip-Off: Mississippi vs. Penn State, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Cancún Challenge: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Cancún, Mexico, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Fort Myers Tip-Off: Kansas State vs. Bradley, Third-Place Game, Fort Myers, Fla., FS1, 5 p.m.
NIT Season Tip-Off: Syracuse vs. Oklahoma State, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Battle 4 Atlantis: Gonzaga vs. Southern Mississippi, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Cancún Challenge: Teams TBD, Championship, Cancún, Mexico, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Myers Tip-Off: Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern, Championship, Fort Myers, Fla., FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Battle 4 Atlantis: Oregon vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Las Vegas Classic: Oregon State vs. San Jose State, Las Vegas, FS1, 10 p.m.
Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii, ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.
College volleyball (Men's)
Northwestern at Illinois, BTN, 7:30 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Purdue at Michigan, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
Kentucky at LSU, SEC, 7 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Hong Kong Open, first round, Hong Kong, Golf, 8:30 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Hong Kong Open, first round, Hong Kong, Golf, 11:30 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, first round, Fife, Scotland, Golf, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
NBA
Brooklyn at Boston, ESPN, 6 p.m.
LA Lakers at New Orleans, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
NHL
Philadelphia at Columbus, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Valencia FC, Group H, TNT, 11:55 a.m.
UEFA Champions League: Napoli at Liverpool, Group E, TNT, 2 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
