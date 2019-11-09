Local sports
College football
Western Kentucky at Arkansas, 11 a.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Frostburg State, noon
Louisville at Miami (Fla.), 2:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
High school volleyball
KHSAA state tournament at Valley High School in Louisville:
• Quarterfinal: Owensboro Catholic vs. North Oldham-Floyd Central winner, noon
Men's college basketball
Austin Peay at Western Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Men's college soccer
River States Conference Tournament at Reid Stadium:
• Quarterfinal: Brescia vs. Asbury, 7 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan vs. Missouri S&T at Nashville, 1:45 p.m.
St. Mary-of-the-Woods at Brescia, 7:30 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Phoenix, MBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Phoenix, NBCSN, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Phoenix, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
Austin Peay at Western Kentucky, ESPN3, 3 p.m.
Central Connecticut State at St. John's, FS2, 3 p.m.
Iona at La Salle, NBCSN, 3 p.m.
Texas at Purdue, FS1, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma at Minnesota, BTN, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Maryland, FS1, 8 p.m.
College football
Penn State at Minnesota, ABC, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Northwestern, BTN, 11 a.m.
Massachusetts at Army, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Vanderbilt at Florida, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Texas Tech at West Virginia, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
East Carolina at Southern Methodist, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Maryland at Ohio State, Fox, 11 a.m.
Baylor at TCU, FS1, 11 a.m.
Western Kentucky at Arkansas, SEC, 11 a.m.
Southern California at Arizona State, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
LSU at Alabama, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Cincinnati, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Kansas State at Texas, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Louisville at Miami, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Princeton at Dartmouth, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.
Illinois at Michigan State, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
UAB at Southern Mississippi, NFL, 2:30 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, Fox, 3 p.m.
New Mexico State at Mississippi, SEC, 3 p.m.
Utah State at Fresno State, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Missouri at Georgia, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Appalachian State at South Carolina, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Clemson at North Carolina State, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
Liberty at BYU, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, SEC, 6:30 p.m.
Iowa State at Oklahoma, Fox, 7 p.m.
Wyoming at Boise State, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.
Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
Alcorn State at Grambling State (taped), ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
College hockey (Men's)
Minnesota at Michigan, BTN, 4 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, third round, Belek, Turkey, Golf, 3 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, third round, Phoenix, Golf, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, final round, Otsu, Japan, Golf, 8:30 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, final round, Belek, Turkey, Golf, 2:30 a.m. (taped)
Rodeo
PBR: World Finals 2019, Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
Rugby
Premiership: Saracens at Gloucester (taped), NBCSN, midnight.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea, NBCSN, 6:25 p.m.
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Hertha Berlin, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Schalke, FS2, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Sheffield United at Tottenham, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich, FS2, 11:30 a.m.
Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Swimming
TYR: Pro Swim Series, Greensboro, N.C., NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Tennis
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Semifinals, Knoxville, Tenn., Tennis, 10 a.m.
ATP: Next Gen Finals, Finals, Milan, Tennis, 2 p.m.
USTA: Women's Pro Circuit, Semifinals, Las Vegas, Tennis, 4 p.m.
Fed Cup: Australia vs. France, Perth, Australia, Tennis, 9 p.m.
On radio
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Phoenix, WOMI-AM 1490, 2:30 p.m.
College football
Western Kentucky at Arkansas, Hilltopper IMG Network, 11 a.m.
Louisville at Miami (Fla.), WLME-FM 102.7, 2:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 6:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Austin Peay at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 3 p.m.
