Local sports
Girls’ high school basketball
Frederick Fraize at Daviess County, 6 p.m.
Grayson County at Hancock County, 7 p.m.
High school swimming
Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County (Central City Country Club)
High school wrestling
Caldwell County/Daviess County at Ohio County, 6:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan at Hillsdale, 6:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan at Hillsdale, 4:30 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 11, Shubaytah to Haradh, Saudi Arabia (taped), NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
CHL hockey
CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game: Team White vs. Team Red, Hamilton, Ontario, NHL Network, 6 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Cincinnati at Memphis, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Campbell, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Old Dominion at Western Kentucky, CBSSN, 7 p.m.
Utah at Arizona, PAC-12 Network, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky at Belmont, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Oregon at Washington State, FS1, 8 p.m.
California at Southern California, PAC-12 Network, 9:30 p.m.
Santa Clara at Gonzaga, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Oregon State at Washington, FS1, 10 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Florida State at North Carolina State, ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Texas A&M at Kentucky, SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Duke, ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Missouri, SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon, ESPN, 8 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women’s)
Penn State at Nebraska, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Golf, 5 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, Orlando, Fla., Golf, 11 a.m.
Latin America Amateur Championship: First Round, Mayakoba, Mexico, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, Palm Springs, Calif., Golf, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii, Golf, 6 p.m.
Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, Second Round, Singapore, Golf, 9 p.m.
NBA
Boston at Milwaukee, TNT, 7 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Australian Open Qualifying, Tennis, 2 a.m.; 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Semifinals; Australian Open Qualifying, Tennis, 5 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men’s college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan at Hillsdale, WBIO-FM 94.7, 6:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper Sports Network, 7 p.m.
