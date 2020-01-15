Local sports

Girls’ high school basketball

Frederick Fraize at Daviess County, 6 p.m.

Grayson County at Hancock County, 7 p.m.

High school swimming

Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County (Central City Country Club)

High school wrestling

Caldwell County/Daviess County at Ohio County, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Kentucky Wesleyan at Hillsdale, 6:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Kentucky Wesleyan at Hillsdale, 4:30 p.m.

On television

Auto racing

Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 11, Shubaytah to Haradh, Saudi Arabia (taped), NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

CHL hockey

CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game: Team White vs. Team Red, Hamilton, Ontario, NHL Network, 6 p.m.

College basketball (Men’s)

Cincinnati at Memphis, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Campbell, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Western Kentucky, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

Utah at Arizona, PAC-12 Network, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Belmont, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Washington State, FS1, 8 p.m.

California at Southern California, PAC-12 Network, 9:30 p.m.

Santa Clara at Gonzaga, ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington, FS1, 10 p.m.

College basketball (Women’s)

Florida State at North Carolina State, ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Texas A&M at Kentucky, SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Duke, ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri, SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon, ESPN, 8 p.m.

College gymnastics (Women’s)

Penn State at Nebraska, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Golf

EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Golf, 5 a.m.

LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, Orlando, Fla., Golf, 11 a.m.

Latin America Amateur Championship: First Round, Mayakoba, Mexico, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, Palm Springs, Calif., Golf, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii, Golf, 6 p.m.

Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, Second Round, Singapore, Golf, 9 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Milwaukee, TNT, 7 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, TNT, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Australian Open Qualifying, Tennis, 2 a.m.; 5 a.m.

ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Semifinals; Australian Open Qualifying, Tennis, 5 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

Men’s college basketball

Kentucky Wesleyan at Hillsdale, WBIO-FM 94.7, 6:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper Sports Network, 7 p.m.

