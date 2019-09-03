Local sports
Boys' high school soccer
Owensboro at North Hardin, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
Girls' high school soccer
Daviess County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Apollo, 7 p.m.
McLean County at Butler County, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball
Apollo at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Owensboro at Daviess County 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Webster County, 7 p.m.
Whitesville Trinity at Hancock County, 7 p.m.
Girls' high school golf
Owensboro, Apollo, Owensboro Catholic, Hancock County at Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.
On television
Golf
World Long Drive Tour Golf: Men's Round of 16, Women's Quarterfinals, and Masters Championship, Thackerville, Okla., Golf, 7:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Minnesota at Boston OR NY Mets at Washington, MLB, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Women's)
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal. St. Paul, Minn., ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 6 p.m.
WNBA basketball
Washington at New York, NBA, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
