Local sports

Boys' high school soccer

Owensboro at North Hardin, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Daviess County, 7 p.m.

Grayson County at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.

Girls' high school soccer

Daviess County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic at Apollo, 7 p.m.

McLean County at Butler County, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball

Apollo at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

Owensboro at Daviess County 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Webster County, 7 p.m.

Whitesville Trinity at Hancock County, 7 p.m.

Girls' high school golf

Owensboro, Apollo, Owensboro Catholic, Hancock County at Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.

On television

Golf

World Long Drive Tour Golf: Men's Round of 16, Women's Quarterfinals, and Masters Championship, Thackerville, Okla., Golf, 7:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Minnesota at Boston OR NY Mets at Washington, MLB, 6 p.m.

Soccer (Women's)

International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal. St. Paul, Minn., ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 6 p.m.

WNBA basketball

Washington at New York, NBA, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

