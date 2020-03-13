On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Atlanta, FS1, 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Atlanta, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Final Practice, Atlanta, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Atlanta, FS1, 4 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Atlanta, FS1, 4:30 p.m.
Boxing
ShoBox: The New Generation, Hinckley, Minn., Showtime, 9 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Second Round, Palm Valley, Fla., Golf, noon
Skiing
FIS Alpine World Cup: Women’s Giant Slalom, Narvik, Norway (taped), NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Bundesliga: SC Paderborn vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf, FS2, 2:20 p.m.
Liga MX: Pachuca vs. Tijuana, FS2, 10 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
