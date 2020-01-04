Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament semifinals at Edmonson County:
• Hancock County vs. TBD, 1:45 p.m.
• Edmonson County vs. TBD, 5:45 p.m.
• Hancock County vs. Whitesville Trinity, 1:45 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Franklin-Simpson, 4:30 p.m.
Owensboro vs. Elizabethtown at Central Hardin, 5 p.m.
Girls' high schooll basketball
All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament semifinals at Edmonson County:
• Hancock County vs TBA, noon
• Edmonson County vs. TBA, 4 p.m.
McLean County at University Heights, 3 p.m.
Meade County at Apollo, 3:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County, 3:30 p.m.
Union County at Ohio County, 3:30 p.m.
High school bowling
Apollo/Daviess County at Pleasure Ridge Park, 6 a.m.
High school wrestling
Ohio County at Stewarts Creek (Tenn.), 8 a.m.
Owensboro at Louisville Valley, 9 a.m.
Apollo/Daviess County at Whitesville Trinity, 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Missouri at Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Florida State at Louisville, 1 p.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Malone, 2 p.m.
Rice at Western Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan at Malone, noon
On television
Auto racing
Monster Energy AMA Supercross: From Anaheim, Calif., NBCSN, 9 p.m.
Bobsledding/skeleton
IBSF World Cup: Women's Bobsled, Winterberg, Germany (taped), NBCSN, noon
College basketball (Men's)
North Carolina State at Clemson, ACC Network, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Louisiana State at Tennessee, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Maryland, Fox, 11 a.m.
Creighton at Butler, FS1, 11a.m.
Georgia at Memphis, CBS, noon
Iowa at Penn State, BTN, 1 p.m.
Long Island-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary's, CBSSN, 1 p.m.
Florida State at Louisville, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Connecticut at South Florida, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Marquette, Fox, 1 p.m.
Missouri at Kentucky, SEC Network, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulane, CBSSN, 3 p.m.
Notre Dame at Syracuse, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Mississippi at Wichita State, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Providence at DePaul, FS1, 3 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi State, SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon at Utah, Pac-12 Network, 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Boise State at Nevada (Reno), CBSSN, 5 p.m.
Alabama at Florida, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Iowa State at Texas Christian, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
UCLA at Washington State, Pac-12 Network, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Arkansas, SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Duke at Miami, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Texas at Baylor, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Northern Iowa, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Southern Methodist at Vanderbilt, SEC Network, 8 p.m.
Arizona State at Arizona, Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego State at Utah State, CBSSN, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Gonzaga, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas), ESPNU, 9 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island, CBSSN, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Wisconsin, BTN, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska, BTN, 5 p.m.
College football
The Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN, 10:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii, NBC, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii, Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
High school football
The All-American Bowl: East vs. West, San Antonio, NBC, noon
IIHF Hockey
World Junior Championship: Russia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic, NHLN, 8 a.m.
World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Canada, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic, NHLN, noon
NFL Football
AFC Wild Card Playoff: Buffalo at Houston, ABC, 3:35 p.m.
AFC Wild Card Playoff: Buffalo at Houston, ESPN, 3:35 p.m.
AFC Wild Card Playoff: Tennessee at New England, CBS, 7:15 p.m.
NHL Hockey
St. Louis at Vegas, NHLN, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, NHLN, 6 p.m.
Rodeo
PBR: Buckoff at The Garden, New York (taped), CBS, 11 a.m.
PBR: Buckoff at The Garden, New York (taped), CBSSN, 7 p.m.
Rugby
PRO14: Glasgow vs. Benetton, ESPNEWS 7 a.m.
Premiership: Gloucester vs. Bath, NBCSN, 9 a.m.
Skiing
FIS World Cup: Women's Slalom, Zagreb, Croatia (taped), NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis Channel, 2 a.m.
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.
On radio
Men's college basketball
Missouri at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9. 1 p.m.
Florida State at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 1 p.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Malone, WBIO-FM 94.7, 2 p.m.
Rice at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 4 p.m.
