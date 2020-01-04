Local sports

Boys' high school basketball

All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament semifinals at Edmonson County:

• Hancock County vs. TBD, 1:45 p.m.

• Edmonson County vs. TBD, 5:45 p.m.

• Hancock County vs. Whitesville Trinity, 1:45 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Franklin-Simpson, 4:30 p.m.

Owensboro vs. Elizabethtown at Central Hardin, 5 p.m.

Girls' high schooll basketball

All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament semifinals at Edmonson County:

• Hancock County vs TBA, noon

• Edmonson County vs. TBA, 4 p.m.

McLean County at University Heights, 3 p.m.

Meade County at Apollo, 3:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County, 3:30 p.m.

Union County at Ohio County, 3:30 p.m.

High school bowling

Apollo/Daviess County at Pleasure Ridge Park, 6 a.m.

High school wrestling

Ohio County at Stewarts Creek (Tenn.), 8 a.m.

Owensboro at Louisville Valley, 9 a.m.

Apollo/Daviess County at Whitesville Trinity, 9 a.m.

Men's college basketball

Missouri at Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Florida State at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Kentucky Wesleyan at Malone, 2 p.m.

Rice at Western Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Women's college basketball

Kentucky Wesleyan at Malone, noon

On television

Auto racing

Monster Energy AMA Supercross: From Anaheim, Calif., NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Bobsledding/skeleton

IBSF World Cup: Women's Bobsled, Winterberg, Germany (taped), NBCSN, noon

College basketball (Men's)

North Carolina State at Clemson, ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Louisiana State at Tennessee, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Maryland, Fox, 11 a.m.

Creighton at Butler, FS1, 11a.m.

Georgia at Memphis, CBS, noon

Iowa at Penn State, BTN, 1 p.m.

Long Island-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary's, CBSSN, 1 p.m.

Florida State at Louisville, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Connecticut at South Florida, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette, Fox, 1 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky, SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulane, CBSSN, 3 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Mississippi at Wichita State, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Providence at DePaul, FS1, 3 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi State, SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Utah, Pac-12 Network, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Boise State at Nevada (Reno), CBSSN, 5 p.m.

Alabama at Florida, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Iowa State at Texas Christian, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

UCLA at Washington State, Pac-12 Network, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas, SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Duke at Miami, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Texas at Baylor, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Northern Iowa, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Southern Methodist at Vanderbilt, SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona, Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Utah State, CBSSN, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Gonzaga, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas), ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College basketball (Women's)

Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island, CBSSN, 11 a.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin, BTN, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska, BTN, 5 p.m.

College football

The Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN, 10:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii, NBC, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii, Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

High school football

The All-American Bowl: East vs. West, San Antonio, NBC, noon

IIHF Hockey

World Junior Championship: Russia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic, NHLN, 8 a.m.

World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Canada, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic, NHLN, noon

NFL Football

AFC Wild Card Playoff: Buffalo at Houston, ABC, 3:35 p.m.

AFC Wild Card Playoff: Buffalo at Houston, ESPN, 3:35 p.m.

AFC Wild Card Playoff: Tennessee at New England, CBS, 7:15 p.m.

NHL Hockey

St. Louis at Vegas, NHLN, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, NHLN, 6 p.m.

Rodeo

PBR: Buckoff at The Garden, New York (taped), CBS, 11 a.m.

PBR: Buckoff at The Garden, New York (taped), CBSSN, 7 p.m.

Rugby

PRO14: Glasgow vs. Benetton, ESPNEWS 7 a.m.

Premiership: Gloucester vs. Bath, NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Skiing

FIS World Cup: Women's Slalom, Zagreb, Croatia (taped), NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis Channel, 2 a.m.

ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

On radio

Men's college basketball

Missouri at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9. 1 p.m.

Florida State at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 1 p.m.

Kentucky Wesleyan at Malone, WBIO-FM 94.7, 2 p.m.

Rice at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 4 p.m.

