Local sports

Boys' high school golf

Owensboro at Hancock County, 4 p.m.

Whitesville Trinity at Ohio County, 4 p.m.

Apollo at Muhlenberg County, 4 p.m.

Hancock County at Henderson County, 4 p.m.

Girls' high school golf

Daviess County, Owensboro Catholic at Hancock County, 4 p.m.

Owensboro at Muhlenberg County, 4 p.m.

Boys' high school soccer

Apollo at Owensboro, 7 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball

Todd County Central at McLean County, 6:30 p.m.

Cannelton (Ind.) at Hancock County, 7 p.m.

Henderson County at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.

Owensboro at Breckinridge County, 7:30 p.m.

On television

Australian Rules Football

Finals Series: Essendon vs. West Coast, Elimination Final, Burswood, Australia, FS2, 5 a.m.

Finals: Collingwood vs. Geelong, Qualifying Final, Melbourne, Australia, FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

Auto racing

Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Monza, Italy, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m. (Friday)

College volleyball (Women's)

Marquette at Wisconsin, FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, Zahlen, Germany, Golf, 4 a.m.

European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, Zahlen, Germany, Golf, 8 a.m.

European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, Zahlen, Germany, Golf, 4 a.m. (Friday)

High school football

Trinity Christian (Texas) at Parish Episcopal (Texas), ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball

San Francisco at St. Louis OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, MLB, noon.

LA Angels at Oakland (joined in progress), MLB, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee OR Washington at Atlanta, MLB, 6 p.m.

NFL

Green Bay at Chicago, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

UEFA: Italy vs. Armenia, Euro 2020 Qualifier, Yerevan, Armenia, ESPNews, 10:50 a.m.

UEFA: Switzerland vs. Ireland, Euro 2020 Qualifier, Dublin, ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: Women's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 6 p.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas at Atlanta, CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, CBS Sports Network 9 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.9, 9 a.m.

