Local sports
Boys' high school golf
Owensboro at Hancock County, 4 p.m.
Whitesville Trinity at Ohio County, 4 p.m.
Apollo at Muhlenberg County, 4 p.m.
Hancock County at Henderson County, 4 p.m.
Girls' high school golf
Daviess County, Owensboro Catholic at Hancock County, 4 p.m.
Owensboro at Muhlenberg County, 4 p.m.
Boys' high school soccer
Apollo at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball
Todd County Central at McLean County, 6:30 p.m.
Cannelton (Ind.) at Hancock County, 7 p.m.
Henderson County at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.
Owensboro at Breckinridge County, 7:30 p.m.
On television
Australian Rules Football
Finals Series: Essendon vs. West Coast, Elimination Final, Burswood, Australia, FS2, 5 a.m.
Finals: Collingwood vs. Geelong, Qualifying Final, Melbourne, Australia, FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)
Auto racing
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Monza, Italy, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m. (Friday)
College volleyball (Women's)
Marquette at Wisconsin, FS1, 7 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, Zahlen, Germany, Golf, 4 a.m.
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, Zahlen, Germany, Golf, 8 a.m.
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, Zahlen, Germany, Golf, 4 a.m. (Friday)
High school football
Trinity Christian (Texas) at Parish Episcopal (Texas), ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball
San Francisco at St. Louis OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, MLB, noon.
LA Angels at Oakland (joined in progress), MLB, 3 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee OR Washington at Atlanta, MLB, 6 p.m.
NFL
Green Bay at Chicago, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA: Italy vs. Armenia, Euro 2020 Qualifier, Yerevan, Armenia, ESPNews, 10:50 a.m.
UEFA: Switzerland vs. Ireland, Euro 2020 Qualifier, Dublin, ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Women's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 6 p.m.
WNBA
Las Vegas at Atlanta, CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, CBS Sports Network 9 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.9, 9 a.m.
