Sports options in Owensboro are almost limitless, which bodes well for future community health.
Whether you’re looking for team-centric organized activities like baseball or basketball, or you’d prefer individual-based athletics like swimming or skateboarding — sports of all kinds are available all across town, especially at the youth levels.
As summer kicks into gear, Cal Ripken and Little League fields will soon be packed to the brim as the diamonds at Chautauqua Park, Moreland Park and South Griffith Avenue host games. There’s also the Owensboro Daviess County Baseball Association, which plays contests at Southern Oaks, Burns, Sorgho and Stanley playgrounds.
The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department even offers T-Ball for children as young as 3-year-olds. Summer league registration is currently closed, but they’re accepting applications through July 8 for fall leagues.
Even if you’re interested other sports and other leagues, there’s something going on just about anywhere you look this summer.
According to experts, a surplus in sports opportunities means Owensboro has plenty of tools to ensure future generations remain healthy.
According to the National Survey of Children’s Health — with 2019 as the most recent year data is publicly available — 56.1% of children ages 6-17 said they “participated on a sports team” or “took sports lessons after school or on weekends.” That same year, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services set a long-term goal of boosting that number to 63.3% by 2030.
In a country as sports-minded as the U.S., there’s no reason to think that can’t be achieved.
And, towns like Owensboro, where youth and high school sports carry a certain significance within the community, will likely lead the way.
Athletics are certainly trending the right way — at least nationally. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, less than 15% of children ages 6-17 didn’t participate in any sports activity in 2020. Those numbers have steadily decreased over the last several years from as high as nearly 20% in 2014.
And there are numerous benefits to participating in athletics.
Exercise can help build and maintain healthy bodies, from joint and muscle health to controlling weight and preventing chronic conditions like high blood sugar or high blood pressure.
Creating habits early also leads to future success.
Adolescents who play sports are eight times as likely to continue playing sports as an adult, often develop teamwork skills at an earlier age and generally display more positive mental health.
According to a 2019 study in the New York Times, children who said they never exercise were twice as likely to have mental health problems, particularly related to anxiety and depression.
So, when you’re looking at activities for the summer, don’t leave out athletics.
With the numerous baseball and softball diamonds, basketball and tennis courts, soccer and football fields, golf courses, hiking and biking trails, workout gyms, the street soccer court at Legion Park, the skate park at Chautauqua Park, swimming pools and even the Elite Air Owensboro trampoline park, there are countless sports activities available.
