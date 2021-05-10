Sports aren’t quite the same as they used to be.
As the COVID-19 pandemic raged on over the last year, nothing was normal. Sports were on hiatus for a time at every level — from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association canceling the basketball state tournaments and then calling off the 2020 spring season altogether, to professional leagues throughout the world suspending play at the same time.
Restrictions began lessening over time, but sports were still limited in what could be offered.
For example, the MLB, NBA, WNBA and NCAA settled their seasons and playoffs in “bubbles” to maintain the health of their athletes. All things considered, the bubble experiments were a success — champions were crowned, and everyone stayed safe.
Then, other groups catered their leagues to the health and safety protocols as they evolved.
The NFL started allowing fans to attend in a finite capacity. The NHL, NASCAR and MLS did, too. Even professional wrestling started letting fans into events. Locally, Kentucky Wesleyan College and high schools allowed fans into their games, as well.
There haven’t been full crowds, but it’s at least been a return to something more typical.
At this point, we’re as close to pre-pandemic normalcy as we have been in a long time.
Stop by a baseball or softball field some afternoon, whether it’s a Kentucky Wesleyan game, a high school contest or even a Little League matchup. Or drive by a park and take a look at everyone outside.
If you’d ventured by Legion or Moreland parks just a few shorts months ago, you’d see a bare basketball court without rims. At Legion Park, street soccer was shut down.
There just wasn’t anyone there — and for good reason, of course. There was a proverbial cloud of darkness over sports, especially as something so serious disrupted our everyday lives.
Now, however, we’re starting to see the light shine through.
With Governor Andy Beshear recently removing the state’s mask mandate for outdoor events, it’s like a night-and-day difference. We’re always told to appreciate the little things, but during the coronavirus pandemic, every little thing seems huge.
Being able to see a local high school baseball game without a mask on, for example? That’s huge.
That doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods just yet, though.
As vaccinations become more widely taken, it means opening up more restrictions. Look at where we were a year ago, when sports were essentially canceled. The things we’re able to enjoy now weren’t even feasible in 2020, so don’t take them for granted now.
Life is starting to become a little more “normal” but we can’t forget the steps and sacrifices it took to get here.
Sports aren’t the same as they used to be — but they’re as close as we’ve been in a long time.
