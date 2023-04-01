Finally, sports gambling is legal in Kentucky.
After the passage of House Bill 551 late Thursday and with Gov. Andy Beshear putting his signature to paper Friday morning, the long wait is over.
Expected to go into affect before the start of football season in the fall, the new law will bring Kentucky sports fans into the 21st century. Now, they’ll be able to place wagers, both in person at horse-racing tracks and through online apps and websites like DraftKings and FanDuel.
It shouldn’t have taken this long, but at least it got done.
Though the state had long allowed — and encouraged, for that matter — bets on horse racing, wagering on other sports was prohibited for inexplicable reasons.
Kentucky was essentially hemorrhaging money when six of its seven border states already had sports betting legalized. The seventh, Missouri, is also in the process pf passing it through the legislative process. Ohio began accepting legal sports betting in January.
As a result, Kentuckians near the border became pretty familiar with the process of driving over state lines to place bets on their phones, then driving back to watch the games play out.
Now, you can do that from the comfort of your own home.
So, what type of money can Kentucky expect to bring in?
Early estimations predict that sports gambling will bring in up to $23 million in annual tax revenue.
By comparison, Illinois raked in nearly $120 million in 2022, though much of that is boosted by betting in Chicago. Tennessee brought in more than $68 million in tax revenue, Virginia saw nearly $52 million, Indiana totaled nearly $37 million, and West Virginia finished with a $4.3 million profit.
Even if Kentucky brings in money on the smaller side of that scale, it’s still better than the nothing that they’d been making so far.
“Our dollars were supporting Indiana, West Virginia, Ohio and other states,” Beshear said Friday morning. “But now, after years of urging action, sports betting is finally going to be legal in Kentucky. We made it happen.”
The real headscratcher was why it took so long to legalize sports gambling in a state that rings so synonymously with horse racing.
In fact, the tracks themselves will also benefit as they create sports books of their own.
“Churchill Downs Inc. is excited to bring our experience operating brick & mortar sports wagering venues to our home state of Kentucky,” the company said in a statement, referencing its tracks like Churchill Downs and Ellis Park in Henderson. “All of our facilities throughout the state were designed with this possibility in mind and will be ready to offer sports betting under the regulations and timing of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.”
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, which regulates sports betting in the commonwealth, basically has until the end of the calendar year to put those measures into place.
At this point, sports gambling has become a major part of athletics on a national level. In February, a record 50.4 million of American adults — 20% of the population — were expected to wager more than $16 billion on the Super Bowl alone.
With as sports-crazed as Kentucky is, it’s not hard to imagine how successful sports gambling will be for the state, as well. The outpouring of support for the bill on social media showed that it was clearly what the people wanted.
It’s better to have happened late than never, so consider it a success for Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.