OWESPTS-12-21-22 KY-IND CLASSIC ADVANCE

Owensboro’s Unique Carter-Swanagan drives to the basket against Evansville Bosse during their basketball game on Nov. 28 at Owensboro High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

For the second consecutive season, the Kentucky vs. Indiana Classic will host two full days of basketball at the Owensboro Sportscenter — in an effort to not only provide quality entertainment, but to also help the local community.

Action begins Wednesday with a slate of girls hoops: McLean County (0-7) against Evansville Christian (7-4) at 11 a.m.; Owensboro (7-1) vs. Scott (4-2) at 12:30 p.m.; Muhlenberg County (6-3) against Evansville Bosse (0-12) at 2:10 p.m.; Daviess County (2-4) vs. Castle (8-7) at 3:45 p.m.; and Henderson County (5-1) taking on defending Indiana Class 2-A state champion Forest Park (12-1) at 5:20 p.m. The Whitesville Trinity boys (4-2) will close out the night against Evansville Day (4-3) at 7 p.m.

