For the second consecutive season, the Kentucky vs. Indiana Classic will host two full days of basketball at the Owensboro Sportscenter — in an effort to not only provide quality entertainment, but to also help the local community.
Action begins Wednesday with a slate of girls hoops: McLean County (0-7) against Evansville Christian (7-4) at 11 a.m.; Owensboro (7-1) vs. Scott (4-2) at 12:30 p.m.; Muhlenberg County (6-3) against Evansville Bosse (0-12) at 2:10 p.m.; Daviess County (2-4) vs. Castle (8-7) at 3:45 p.m.; and Henderson County (5-1) taking on defending Indiana Class 2-A state champion Forest Park (12-1) at 5:20 p.m. The Whitesville Trinity boys (4-2) will close out the night against Evansville Day (4-3) at 7 p.m.
The girls schedule continues Thursday with Muhlenberg County facing Scott at 11 a.m.; McLean County against Crittenden County (7-1) at 12:30 p.m.; Owensboro vs. Evansville Memorial (10-0) at 2:10 p.m.; Henderson County vs. Washington, Indiana (8-5) at 2:45 p.m.; and Daviess County against Evansville Reitz (10-3) at 5:20 p.m. Whitesville Trinity’s boys close out the day with a 7 p.m. matchup against Reitz (4-1).
With winter weather on the horizon, however, times and matchups are subject to change.
At the event, sponsored by Independence Bank, fans can bring socks to help support the 2022 Seniors Sock Drive, which will collect socks to be donated to nursing homes in Daviess, McLean and Henderson counties.
“It went really well last year,” said McLean County girls coach Ryan Groves, the event’s organizer. “It’s something we want to try to do every year, if we can. Like in football, how they did the Border Bowl, we wanted to do that with basketball. It’s a vision I’ve had for a long time. We were able to put it together last year with Independence Bank.
“We want to have basketball games and good talent for people to come in and enjoy it, but to do something to help somebody, especially in the local community, makes it that much better.”
With such a talented field of participants, Groves said, he expects two days of high-quality hoops, as well.
“I feel like, for the most part, it’ll be competitive,” he said. “Obviously, we’re down a little bit this year, so it’ll be a tough battle for us. Then you’ve got Owensboro, one of the top teams in our region. Muhlenberg County is getting back to their old serves, and they’re fun to watch. Daviess County should have a good matchup.
“I feel like we’ve got a good list of games both days. Hopefully it goes as well as last year, if not better, and we can continue doing it.”
Tickets are $8 each day and are eligible for re-entry. Children 5-and-under get in for free.
“We try to do that because it’s an all-day event,” Groves said. “We want people to be able to go out and eat if they want, or to go see their teams and come back later. An all-day ticket, in my opinion, is the way to go for something like this. Go and come as you please, and enjoy some basketball.
“We hope people will come out and support these student-athletes and bring some socks for the Independence Bank Senior Sock Drive. Independence Bank has been huge, they’ve been great to work with and have really been hands-on and helped us. We appreciate everything that they do.”
