Through strong community engagement and fostering already-established relationships, the Owensboro Sportscenter avoided many of the hurdles that businesses and arenas across the nation faced during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
A shift in mentality — focusing on high school and college sports — helped management maintain the historic building and keep the doors open.
“We reached out to all of our 3rd Region partners, the 2A Championships and some of those teams that may not have been able to offer their crowd or their fans a space that was socially distanced at their own gym,” said Jessica Beckmann, assistant general manager of the Sportscenter. “By having 5,000 seats and plenty of space for people to spread out, and for us to be certified in additional sanitation, we were really able to provide a safe environment for that.
“We filled a lot of our dates with high school sports, with tournaments, with regular-season doubleheaders, to keep our staff working regularly. I think we really served as a nice alternative for schools versus having to shut down or not allow fans in.”
By staying open, the Sportscenter was able to keep an unstopped flow of business — continuing to honor its contracts and even bring in new clients. And now, that effort is paying dividends.
“With those high school games and tournaments, we’re breaking even with the rent structure we have, if not taking something home,” Beckmann added. “All they have to do is come in and work the scorers’ table, and we do everything else. A lot of the business continued and made it easy on us, especially the Christmas tournaments and other big events. We maintained a lot of that business, just based on being able to provide an easier service.”
The events that had to be postponed, like the Kentucky/Indiana All-Star Game, Bull Bash or concerts, eventually returned as well.
“Even with 5,000 seats, we just weren’t able to host certain events,” Beckmann continued. “If they can’t allow at least 2,500 people in the building, it may not be worth it for them to hold it. We had some of those fall off but maintained those relationships through the COVID season. We kept them informed and we were able to bring them back.
“Now, we’re seeing concerts, and our fall is getting booked up. Those are one-offs, and they’re the money-makers for us. The high school sports and those things help us maintain the building and offer something for the community, too.”
Beckmann, an Owensboro native who’s worked at the Sportscenter for the last four years and regularly commuted from her home in Illinois, is entering her last week at the building but insists there are plenty of upgrades still coming.
“This was a good opportunity for me,” she said, noting that operations and custodial manager Thomas Dyer is staying. “I really care about the Sportscenter. I played there, I grew up there, and it was nice to really pour my heart and soul into it for the last four years.
“We’ve got some new projects wrapping up. In November, we just purchased new retractable seating, new courtside seating, new folding chairs, and we’re excited for other renovations like the Gate 3 bathrooms. We’re still investin in it.”
The historic Sportscenter, built in 1949, has served as host to a number of legendary acts like Kiss, the University of Kentucky basketball team and countless Kentucky Wesleyan College national championship squads. It’s also a welcoming place for high school teams, which Beckmann always enjoyed.
“It’s exciting to offer that space,” she said. “It’s great when teams walk in that office entrance and pop into the arena, and they’re making TikToks and taking selfies, it’s really neat to offer that type of venue for high school and college sports and kids that may not have the opportunities to play in a venue like that. That’s a highlight from some of those games, getting to see their reactions.”
