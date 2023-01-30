The Owensboro Sportscenter, which hosts events throughout the year, remains especially busy during basketball season — and 2022-23 has been no exception.
Since Nov. 1, 2022, the historic venue has served as host to 98 basketball games and 75 practices amongst its tenants, which includes the Owensboro Catholic High School boys and girls teams, the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s and women’s squads, the Owensboro Thoroughbreds TBL team and several tournaments around the holidays.
In less than 100 days, the Sportscenter sold nearly 17,000 tickets to its games, concerts and other events.
“It’s rare that there isn’t something going on,” said Jeff Esposito, general manager of the Owensboro Convention Center and Sportscenter. “It’s not always open to the public, but there’s usually something going on there every day.”
The arena’s management credits the relationships they’ve built within the community — and beyond — for that steady flow of business.
“Luckily, since Spectra (now Oak View Group) took over, I’ve noticed that we’ve done a great job of building those relationships and continuing to grow them, so it’s a lot of repeat customers,” said Thomas Dyer, director of the Sportscenter. “Bull Bash is coming back, the Harlem Globetrotters came back again, so it’s starting to grow. It’s good to continue to build on those relationships.
“The tenants make it so fun for me to come to work every single day. I can’t imagine doing any other job.”
Dyer was promoted to his current role in September after spending 16 months as operations and custodial manager. He doesn’t take the responsibility for granted, either.
“I think about it every single day,” he said. “It’s so great to just be a part of history, with how long this building has been so important in the Owensboro community, and all of the events that have been put on here. It’s great to just be a small piece of everything that’s happening with that.”
Dyer typically works with tenants to schedule dates, which he noted is a consistent, constant job.
According to Esposito, the Sportscenter’s staff — also shared with the OCC — is experienced and able to handle preparations for upcoming events and all the challenges that come along with it.
“Most of the time, it’s finding an available date,” Esposito said. “If we have the available date, we can, if necessary, really turn the building on a dime. It can be a great effort, but we know how to get a lot of people together to help. It’s kind of the ‘many hands make light work’ thing, where we’re able to change over the building pretty rapidly.
“If you have a show coming in and, all of a sudden, they have a bunch more tickets they sold, or they want more ticket-takers or sellers, we’re in a position to have those people. Since the convention center and Sportscenter share staff, it’s a really nice way to operate and be able to respond to what our customers need.”
In recent years, the building has undergone necessary upgrades and renovations, as well.
The 5,500-seat arena, which opened in 1949, had its concession stands renovated, new video boards, flooring and lighting installed, and its parking lot repaved between 2016 and 2020.
Coming into this basketball season, new lower-bowl seating replaced the outdated, plastic chairs.
Though there are preliminary talks for more upgrades in the future, Esposito said, they’re happy with the work that’s been done already.
“It’s certainly obvious that the building has been well-loved and well-cared-for over the years, and Oak View Group is going to continue that tradition at both the convention center and the Sportscenter,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re good stewards of our buildings that we operate.
“The building is in great shape. The city kept it up beautifully, and we’ll keep on that tradition.”
It didn’t take long for Esposito, who moved to Owensboro in May 2022, to understand the Sportscenter’s significance within the community.
“It is a really-loved civic arena,” Esposito said. “And you can feel the history when you walk in, it’s just about tangible. There’s been a lot of great moments in that building. Buildings like that play an important role in our community, and it’s really nice to see that it’s been recognized for so long. Judging by the shape that the building’s in, it’s had the attention of the town.”
As the high school and college basketball seasons begin to wind down, the Sportscenter staff is preparing to host some of its biggest events of the year.
“The 3rd Region Tournament has always been my favorite event since I started working there,” Dyer said. “Just because it’s such an unbelievable experience for the kids and for the teams. ... It gives them that big-arena feel every time they step on the floor.”
