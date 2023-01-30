OWESPTS-01-30-23 SPORTSCENTER FEATURE

Kentucky Wesleyan College cheerleaders Madeline Hanson and Aubrey Rivera work the crowd during a recent game at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro Sportscenter, which hosts events throughout the year, remains especially busy during basketball season — and 2022-23 has been no exception.

Since Nov. 1, 2022, the historic venue has served as host to 98 basketball games and 75 practices amongst its tenants, which includes the Owensboro Catholic High School boys and girls teams, the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s and women’s squads, the Owensboro Thoroughbreds TBL team and several tournaments around the holidays.

