The historic Owensboro Sportscenter will serve as a stop on the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame’s Heritage Games later this week, venue management provider Spectra announced Wednesday.
In cooperation with schools, communities and teams across Kentucky, the series will recognize high school basketball rivalries at five sites — dubbed “Glory Road” gymnasiums — throughout the commonwealth.
Friday’s 9th District matchups between Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic have been chosen for the celebration, with the girls varsity game tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys beginning at 7:30 p.m.
“Glory Road” gymnasiums are selected on the basis of their contributions to their respective communities and high school basketball. The Heritage Games will recognize the relationship between communities, schools and high school basketball epitomizing the saying, “Every town had its team, and every team had its town.”
“The Owensboro Sportscenter has a rich history of hosting top-notch basketball games in the commonwealth,” said Laura Alexander, general manager with Spectra Venue Mangement, “and there is no better time to receive this recognition than at the highly competitive Owensboro Catholic/Owensboro High School game.”
Tickets for the Heritage Game are $8 for reserved chairbacks (adult, student and child), $6 for general admission bleacher seats for adults and $5 for general admission bleacher seating for students. All tickets are available in advance online at owensborotickets.com and at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.