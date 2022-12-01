Upgrades and renovations have become a normal part of the Owensboro Sportscenter’s routine over the last several years, and it’s helped breathe new life into the historic venue with each improvement.

The latest change came in the form of the arena’s lower-bowl seating, with plush and comfortable seating now taking the place of the hard, blue chair-back seats. It’s less seating overall with bigger chairs, but it adds a new draw to paying a few extra dollars to sit closer to the action.

