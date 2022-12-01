Upgrades and renovations have become a normal part of the Owensboro Sportscenter’s routine over the last several years, and it’s helped breathe new life into the historic venue with each improvement.
The latest change came in the form of the arena’s lower-bowl seating, with plush and comfortable seating now taking the place of the hard, blue chair-back seats. It’s less seating overall with bigger chairs, but it adds a new draw to paying a few extra dollars to sit closer to the action.
All in all, the Sportscenter offers an experience that’s uniquely specific to Owensboro.
The 5,500-seat building has been in operation since 1949 — predating some of the commonwealth’s most well-known venues like Freedom Hall (1956) in Louisville, Memorial Coliseum (1950) and Rupp Arena (1976) in Lexington, and E.A. Diddle Arena (1963) in Bowling Green — and it doesn’t take long to sense the history that lies within its walls.
Just by walking through the front doors, you can see some of the arena’s various acts in murals adorning the walls.
From Kentucky’s “Fab Five” playing in the dedication game on Feb. 5, 1949, to KISS performing in concert on Aug. 27, 1975 — and, subsequently, being banned for burning the roof with pyrotechnics that night — to today’s rotating schedule of concerts, rodeos and professional wrestling, the history is palpable.
There’s a reason the KHSAA 3rd Region Tournament, the Kentucky 2A State Basketball Tournament, the Harlem Globetrotters and so many other events are regularly hosted there.
Owensboro Catholic High School, Kentucky Wesleyan College and the TBL’s Owensboro Thoroughbreds all call the Sportscenter home, as well. Wesleyan, more than any other program, signifies the basketball history within the Sportscenter’s walls. The eight banners hanging in the rafters are proof enough.
When OVG360, previously Spectra, took over as venue management in 2016, there was a clear goal in mind: Modernize the Sportscenter and help it become the top arena in the area. Since then, renovations and upgrades have come regularly, extending the building’s lifespan to appeal to new audiences.
In June 2020, venue management completed renovations to the bathrooms, the stage and roof, as well as adding nearly 200 more parking spots and repaving the lot that’s shared with the Edge Ice Center.
In July 2019, LED lights were installed to replace the outdated lighting system inside the Sportscenter.
In 2017, the older scoreboards in the corners of the arena were removed in favor of modern LED videoboards. The new court and flooring went in at the same time.
In 2016, the concession stands were renovated to improve fan experience.
The history inside the building is indisputable, and Sportscenter management and staff have remained flexible enough to make necessary changes along the way. As a result, it’s helped the old venue stay relevant, and Owensboro has benefitted as a whole. The latest upgrades are another continuation of the effort that’s gone into making it a viable arena, and that commitment has only helped extend the Sportscenter’s usefulness — and its legacy.
