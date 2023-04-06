For high school students, spring break is a chance to get out of the classroom and enjoy an extended break away from the rigors of school.
If you’re an athlete, especially as a baseball or softball player, spring break often presents a unique chance to bond with your teammates.
For some local teams, leaving town has become a tradition each April. Even if it means playing another team from Kentucky, which is often the case, many programs bolt the commonwealth all together for a chance to compete in Florida or other locales away from the Owensboro area.
Of course, getting the chance to play somewhere with the sun shining and warm, sandy beaches just a stone’s throw away is hard to turn down. Players, coaches and even parents surely have to enjoy the reprieve, even if it’s only for a few days.
The added benefit, though? The opportunity to get away — together — means more opportunities to bond as a team. You’re going out to eat together, you’re staying in hotels together, you’re finding fun things to do together. And that’s not even counting the games that you’ll get to play, whether it’s against a familiar opponent or someone completely unknown.
After all, college and professional teams often cite long road trips as some of their best bonding experiences. You don’t really get to experience that at the high school level, though. A team might play four, five, six consecutive games away from home, but most of the time, players and coaches are back in their own beds at the end of the night.
However, taking a trip as a group creates a new experience. There may be momentary breaks, but generally, players and coaches are around each other almost every minute. Of course, that can sometimes be grating — not everyone is the best roommate or trip buddy — but it’s more rewarding than anything else.
Shared experiences are known for building character and understanding, and spending time with your teammates will likely become a core memory down the line. Even in just a few weeks’ time, “remember when” stories will already start circulating between those who experienced it.
Add to that another one, two, five, 10, 15, 20 years — it will become a favorite memory looking back on the days spent with close friends and teammates.
There’s also the added benefit of simply breaking up the monotony of going to school all day and then going to practice or to a game. Changing up an everyday routine has been proven to help foster creativity and critical thinking — and it’s always a nice mental health boost to do something new.
Of the area teams that ventured away for spring break, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, appears to be the most popular destination.
The Daviess County, Hancock County, McLean County and Muhlenberg County baseball teams all found themselves there, along with softball teams from Apollo, Hancock County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County, Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic.
The Owensboro baseball team also traveled to Florida to take on teams from Lakeland and St. Petersburg.
The Owensboro Catholic and Ohio County baseball teams opted to compete in games at the Panama City Beach Bash.
And the Whitesville Trinity softball team, instead of going south, headed east to play in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, against teams from New York and Ohio.
Some teams will have positive outings on the field, and others might struggle, but it’s unlikely that any squad returns to Kentucky regretting their decision to go.
Even squads that don’t take long road trips — a few, instead, opt to play in tournaments located within the commonwealth or nearby — can see the benefit of spending time together away from school and the classroom.
Throughout the year, coaches will often look for ways to bring their team together as a singular unit.
Spring break presents the perfect opportunity for those team-building moments.
