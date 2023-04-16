Hundreds of youth soccer players and spectators filled the fields at Thompson Berry Park on Saturday for the Owensboro United Spring Cup, and by all accounts, the tournament is already a major success.

Action began Friday with just a few games that afternoon, but the event didn’t truly ramp up until Saturday. With soccer action consuming the park’s 10 fields — some were even split into smaller segments for the youngest players — boys and girls squads aged U10 to U19 traveled from as far as Murray and Louisville to compete.

