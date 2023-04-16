Hundreds of youth soccer players and spectators filled the fields at Thompson Berry Park on Saturday for the Owensboro United Spring Cup, and by all accounts, the tournament is already a major success.
Action began Friday with just a few games that afternoon, but the event didn’t truly ramp up until Saturday. With soccer action consuming the park’s 10 fields — some were even split into smaller segments for the youngest players — boys and girls squads aged U10 to U19 traveled from as far as Murray and Louisville to compete.
As the host program, Owensboro United was well-represented at nearly every level.
“We’ve had a good turnout,” said Jonathan Huff, who coaches several teams and helped organize the event. “We’ve got a lot of local teams from Owensboro United Soccer Club. We had teams from Evansville, Jasper, Newburgh, Bowling Green — from all over. It’s been a great turnout and, of course, when these teams come, they bring a lot of family with them. I think we have over 100 teams entered in our tournament.”
Owensboro United typically hosts an outdoor tournament each spring and fall, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance hasn’t been nearly as high as it was in the past. However, officials have noticed that the momentum is starting to shift back — and it’s all for the benefit of the players.
“This has been the best turnout that we’ve had,” Huff added. “With great weather, great volunteers and great partnering teams, this has been a success. For someone fairly new to organizing tournaments, I couldn’t think of a better time to learn and get my feet wet than now since it’s been so busy.
“With everyone’s lifestyles being so much busier than normal, we use tournaments as a good way to get kids some games. We have a lot of players with grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles that can’t travel with us, but we can play five or six games over a weekend, so they can sit and watch their family member play a sport they love.”
Huff was quick to credit other tournament organizers — his wife, Nicole Huff, along with Ty Stauffer and Duncan Campbell — for helping everything run so smoothly.
For Ryan Haley, who coaches the Owensboro United 2008 Boys, the Spring Cup is a prime chance for players to gain valuable experience in a familiar setting.
“All in all, the fields are in great shape right now,” said Haley, who also coaches the Owensboro High School boys. “The tournament’s been very well-organized, and it’s been very good for the soccer community. There are kids from every school out there playing across all the United teams. ... Almost our entire (OHS) program is out here playing, and it’s a really good thing.
“It’s great to have these other teams come and participate in our tournament. It’s absolutely wonderful. The key to developing good soccer players is not the coach, it’s repetition — the opportunity to get out there and play. This gives kids that opportunity.”
As a whole, Haley said he couldn’t be happier with the way youth soccer is thriving locally.
“United is giving hundreds of families across the city of Owensboro the opportunity to play games — that’s the major takeaway,” he said.
Even teams from out of town are taking notice of how beneficial the tournament can be.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Jeff Wilson, who coaches U10 and U16 girls teams from Elizabethtown. “Anytime we have a chance to come up here, we do. We usually come at least once a year since we’re only an hour and a half away.
“We’re not a top-tier team ourselves. We’re kind of in a developmental phase, so this is a good skill level for us to be a little competitive. There’s nothing worse than coming in and playing a top-tier team when you’re still trying to get things figured out. So this has been a great experience.”
Tournament action continues all day Sunday, with schedules and more information available on the Owensboro United SC website and social media accounts.
