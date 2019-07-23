The Springs were able to hold off the Ballaholiks 74-64 in a high school division game of the 46th annual Dust Bowl on Monday.
Mileak Wilson led The Springs with 29 points. Amari Robinson-Wales had 24 points, and Matt Brown pitched in 11 points for The Springs, which will advance to Saturday's high school championship game against TTMI.
Jason Williams scored 26 points to lead the Ballaholiks, who were eliminated.
Games Monday were moved to Dugan Best Community Center because of rain in the afternoon.
THE SPRINGS 21-21-12-20 -- 74
BALLAHOLIKS 18-12-22-12 -- 64
THE SPRINGS (74) -- Wilson 29, Wales 24, Brown 11, Hinton 5, Johnson 4.
BALLAHOLIKS (64) -- Williams 26, Bugg 13, Madison 13, Mitchell 9, Brandon 2.
LATE SUNDAY GAMESMEN'S OPENBLUE STREAK 60, DREAM TEAM 59
Rontreal Braxton from Blue Streak led all scorers with 26 points. Jermayne Davis added 16 points for the Blue Streak.
Ishawn Murphy scored 20 points to lead the Dream Team. Jaylin Kelly had 18 for the Dream Team.
BLUE STREAK 13-20-8-19 -- 60
DREAM TEAM 14-11-21-13 -- 59
BLUE STREAK (60) -- Braxton 26, Davis 16, McFarland 7, Combs 6, Wilkes 4, Hobgood 1.
DREAM TEAM (59) -- Murphy 20, Kelly 18, Millay 10, Curry 6, Sutherland 3, Mimms 2.
MY BROTHERS KEEPER 58, PBG 55
Trace Young scored 21 points to lead My Brothers Keeper. Trey Howard added 13 points.
PBG was led by a 40-point outburst from Jaidon Hunter, who made seven 3s in the game.
MBK (58) -- Young 21, Howard 13, Griffith 8, Moss 4, Harris 3.
PBG (55) -- Hunter 40, Jones 6, Tsianguebeni 5, Stott 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.