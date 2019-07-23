The core group of the Springs basketball team has been together since the third and fourth grade.
That team has been coached by Rippo Hinton, who has been associated with the Dust Bowl for many years either as a coach or a member of the organizing team.
"We've played travel ball through the years," Hinton said Monday evening. "We didn't travel much this summer, but we traveled a lot last summer. We played in tournaments in Evansville, Louisville."
The Springs were playing their high school elimination game of the 46th annual Dust Bowl in the tight quarters of the Dugan Best Recreation Center because of the persistent rain Monday afternoon that knocked games off the courts at Kendall-Perkins Park.
They were playing against the Ballaholiks, a squad of physical and tall players from Evansville, Indiana and Henderson, for a second time in this Dust Bowl.
It was pretty easy to see which squad had played the longest together with the way the Springs were able to work through adversity for a 74-64 win.
The Springs earned a berth in the high school championship game on Saturday night with that victory.
The team is led by a couple of standout players for Owensboro High School and Apollo.
Amari Robinson-Wales will be a junior at OHS. Malik Wilson will be a senior at Apollo. Both are guards and they were clearly the most polished players on the floor.
Wilson led the Springs with 29 points, including five 3-point shots. Robinson-Wales added 24 points.
"Amari is our leader, as you can see," Hinton said.
The victory was made more impressive because the Springs played the last five minutes of the game with only four players. The Springs are talented, but they have no bench. When Matt Brown fouled out, there was nobody left for Hinton to substitute.
"I don't know how we did it," Hinton said.
"The last four minutes we just played hard, there wasn't anything else we could do," Robinson-Wales said. "We had to be careful on defense because we couldn't foul."
The Ballaholiks probably underestimated what their outmanned opponent could do with four guys playing fundamentally-sound basketball on both ends of the floor.
"Their team thought it would be easy," Wilson said. "We had to get the ball in the middle of the floor to get it downcourt. We had to pass to create our offense. Their team was long and tall, and we knew if we didn't move the ball they would beat us."
Moving the ball well, along with taking the best care they could on defense, seemed to be second nature for the Springs.
Although Wilson and Robinson-Wales are crosstown rivals on their high school teams, they were united in getting the job done.
"We're all friends," Robinson-Wales said. "We have good chemistry with each other. We know where to get the ball to other guys in the right spots."
That was definitely the case for the Springs to win this particular game of 4-on-5.
