Dan St. Clair smashed a pair of towering home runs over the left-field wall, including a three-run shot in Apollo’s six-run fourth inning, to lift the Eagles to a 7-1 victory over Daviess County in the first round of the 9th District Baseball Tournament on a crisp, cool Saturday evening at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
According to St. Clair, who led Apollo with three home runs during the regular season, it was something the Eagles’ coaches have been wanting to see from him.
“Basically, I just put my swing on it,” he said. “I’ve got enough power where I don’t have to hit it as hard as I can to hit it over — just make solid contact, and it’ll go somewhere.”
St. Clair opened the game’s scoring in the bottom of the second with a solo home run, giving the Eagles (23-8) an early 1-0 advantage.
Two innings later, after Nick Judd and Max Holder reached safely on a pair of DC errors, St. Clair smashed a three-run shot to put his team ahead 4-0.
“I saw the fastball, and it was the same exact spot as the last at-bat, so I had to do it,” St. Clair said.
Nolan Millay then had a base hit, and Aiden Wells reached on an error before another DC miscue allowed two runs to score. Judd’s RBI single later in the inning pushed the Eagles up 7-0.
Judd also earned the pitching win, striking out nine batters and scattering three hits in the complete-game victory.
“That’s just him,” Eagles coach Mason Head said of Judd. “I feel like he had good command tonight. His pitches were moving, but that’s just him. He’s got fire in the belly.
“There’s something that ignites in his brain in that moment, where it’s just him out there, and nothing else matters — and it’s so fun to watch.”
The Panthers (14-15) scored in the top of the sixth when Decker Renfrow got on with a base hit, advanced to second and third on a throwing error on the same play, then scored on an RBI groundout by Cason Troutman.
With the victory, Apollo advances to face Owensboro Catholic (28-5) for the 9th District Tournament title on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Eagles will also advance to the 3rd Region Tournament for the first time since 2017.
“It’d be pretty great,” St. Clair said of winning a district crown. “In the three years I’ve been here, we haven’t made it out of the district. It’s pretty nice to make it out of there now, but I’d like to add on a district championship title.”
According to Head, the key for his team’s success this year has been his players’ team-first approach — and Saturday was no different.
“We’re a team,” he said. “That’s the best I can say it: We’re a team. That’s been part of the messaging all year. Today might be your day, today might be his day, it doesn’t matter. You still have a job to do.
“Our job is to depend on each other and get the job done when it’s our turn. Today was Dan’s turn, and he delivered. Tomorrow, it’ll be somebody else, and next week, it’ll be somebody else.”
Despite the loss, Panthers coach Austin Clay was pleased with the way his players progressed during his first year at the helm.
“I thought we definitely made a lot of strides in a lot of areas,” Clay said. “We had a lot of guys that I don’t know how much varsity time they anticipated getting, going into the year, played all year for us. I was proud of that.
“We still made physical mistakes, but what I was happy to see was it was less mental errors and more of an aggressive mentality — ‘OK, I made a mistake, so what? Next play.’ ”
DAVIESS COUNTY000 001 0 — 1 3 4
APOLLO010 600 x — 7 5 3
WP-Judd. LP-Loucks. HR- St. Clair 2 (A).
