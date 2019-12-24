Tripp Manning scored 20 points as Ohio County fell 75-62 to St. Xavier at the Warren East Holiday Hoops Classic on Monday in Bowling Green.
Shane Frady added 17 points for Ohio County (7-1), while Hunter Pharis chipped in 14 points.
Ben Varga scored a game-best 33 points for St. Xavier (8-1).
ST. XAVIER 22-22-16-15 -- 75
OHIO COUNTY 14-11-17-20 -- 62
St. Xavier (75) -- Varga 33, Smith 13, Mosley 9, Schubert 8, Lynch 4, Mudd 4, Boehnlein 2, Kitchens 2.
Ohio County (62) -- Manning 20, Frady 17, Pharis 14, Tichenor 5, Decker 3, Lewis 2, Southard 1.
GIRLSLOUISVILLE BUTLER 56, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 49
Destin Armour scored 16 points as the Lady Mustangs fell on the final day of the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament in Mount Washington.
Elisabeth Joines added 15 points for Muhlenberg County (8-3), while Grace Hauslein finished with 12 points.
Louisville Butler improved to 8-2.
Muhlenberg County (49) -- Armour 16, Joines 15, Hauslein 12, Boggess 3, Noffsinger 3.
BOWLING GREEN 75, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 53
Hannah McKay scored 14 points as the Lady Aces fell in their final game at the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament in Mount Washington.
Catholic slipped to 6-4 overall.
Keyozdon Jones led Bowling Green (7-3) with 19 points. Saniyah Shelton posted 17 points, and LynKaylah James finished with 16 points.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 15-12-12-14 -- 53
BOWLING GREEN 24-21-20-20 -- 75
Owensboro Catholic (53) -- McKay 14, Henning 9, Maggard 6, Reid 6, Harvey 5, Conkright 4, Head 3, Johnson 3, Riney 3.
Bowling Green (75) -- Jones 19, Shelton 17, James 16, Tisdale 8, Huskey 7, Bailey 5, Gurley 3.
