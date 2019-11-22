Instability played a role in undermining the Hancock County Hornets last season, as head coach Mike Orr battled serious health issues. The Hornets never really got off the ground in a challenging 6-22 campaign.
Hancock County hit the reset button, however, and Orr is back on the sideline as the Hornets seek a transformative season in 2019-20.
"The health of our coaching staff was an issue last year, and the guys had three coaches," Orr said. "Hopefully, I can stay healthy and we can have stability this season."
Among the Hornets' top returnees is Collin Elder, a 5-foot-8 senior who averaged eight points and four assists per game last season.
"Collin is an excellent 3-point shooter and passer," Orr said. "And, he has developed into a leader in the preseason. He has a very high basketball IQ."
Also back is 6-1, 235-pound senior forward Mason Potts (9 ppg, 6 rpg).
"Mason is a very aggressive interior player who has improved his post play," Orr said. "He's another one of our leaders."
Newcomers projected to make an impact include 5-11 senior guard Colton Wethington and 6-2 sophomore forward Ryan Ogle.
"Colton is a very strong and physical guard who brings some toughness and can score in a variety of ways," Orr said. "Ryan is a big guy who can score inside and out."
Orr believes there are reasons for optimism.
"We have quite a bit more experience than last year, so we should benefit greatly from that," Orr said. "We feel we can compete in the district."
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY
The Fighting Tigers lost seven seniors from last season's excellent 28-4 team, which reached the 3rd Region Tournament championship game before losing to Owensboro.
The cupboard, however, is not bare in Harned.
"We want to win the 11th District, compete in the 3rd Region Tournament and hopefully have a chance at winning it," Breck County coach Patrick Critchelow season. "We are bigger than we were last year, and we have several guys back who played on the regional runner-up team. We have good inside-outside options this year."
Top returnees include 6-3 senior guard Kaeveon Mitchell (7 ppg, 3 rpg).
"He'll run the show," Critchelow said of Mitchell. "He's athletic, quick and also our best defender with a long wing-span."
Others expected to shine include 6-foot senior guard Brock Lucas and 6-6 senior center Justin Shrewsberry.
"He's solid at both ends of floor," Critchelow said of Lucas. "He's a winner, a competitor."
Also expected to make an impact will be 6-7 senior forward Trey Irwin, 6-2 senior guard Isaac Seeger and 5-10 junior guard Kason Morris.
MEADE COUNTY
The Green Wave will be starting from scratch this season after taking a heavy hit from graduation.
"We lost everyone from last year," said Meade County coach Jason Tripure, whose team went 12-18 last season and was eliminated by Owensboro in the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament. "We have no returning players at the varsity level."
Newcomers hoping to make an impact include 6-5 senior forward Mitchell Dozier, 6-5 junior forward Casey Turner and 6-foot sophomore guard Cooper Crump.
"Mitchell is a good athlete who can play inside and out," Tripure said, "and Turner is a good shooter who was injured most of last season.
"Crump is a good ballhandler who was injured all of last season."
Now, it's back to the basics for the Green Wave.
"We will try to play a fundamental game of basketball," Tripure said. "We will emphasize defense and rebounding."
FREDERICK FRAIZE
The Aces endured a tough 1-28 season in 2018-19 -- the lone victory a 50-49 decision at Cannelton (Ind.).
First-year Frederick Fraize coach Jason Hurst expects better numbers this time around.
"We are looking to change things up this year," Hurst said. "We will play a lot of man-to-man (defense), and we will play at a faster tempo."
Top returnees include 6-2 senior forward Xander Jennings (8.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg), 6-3 forward Noah Pate (11.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg) and 5-9 junior guard Devon Farris (5.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg). Freshman expected to make an impact include 5-9 guard Conner Lagadinos and 5-8 guard Nathan Poole.
"We're looking for improvements in all aspects of the game," Hurst said. "We'll play at a faster pace because we can go 10 deep off the bench."
