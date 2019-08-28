Rick Stansbury was excellent at mixing his topics of choice at the 37th annual Steak & Burger Dinner on Wednesday night.
Stansbury is getting ready to start his fourth season as head men's basketball coach at Western Kentucky University.
He did well at the nearly full fundraiser for the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club of making sure he invited all in the gym at the Mike Horn Unit -- whether connected with WKU or not -- to get their tickets and get down to Diddle Arena.
"We have a very challenging schedule with a lot of opportunities," Stansbury said. "How many are Western Kentucky fans or graduates do we have? We have a lot. To all those who have been traveling that road buying those tickets, thank you. You've seen the change in Diddle Arena. Last year was the first time we sold out every ticket we had at Diddle Arena in preseason. You guys showing up buying those tickets, if there are any more fans of Western Kentucky, which there are, who don't have season tickets, get them. Get those tickets, we need you.
"We're an hour away."
Stansbury related the story of last year's Conference USA championship game where WKU went 11-of-18 from the free-throw line in the second half, and lost 62-56 to Old Dominion, with an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on the line.
He looked for an old-time Hilltopper who was in the crowd, Bobby Rascoe, who was a star at Daviess County and WKU in the late 1950s and early 1960s, to show the crowd how to shoot free throws.
"Bobby, stand up and show them that form you've got," Stansbury said to Rascoe, who had showed the WKU coach how he shot free throws as a player, underhanded, when the two were talking before the Steak & Burger began.
"If I'd just had this in the second half we would've won that championship," Stansbury said, to the delight of the crowd.
He shared a message with the kids of the Boys & Girls Club of doing the right thing, all the time, and how much more difficult that is than taking short cuts.
"It's a lot easier to do the wrong things," Stansbury said. "Most times the wrong decision is the easy decision. I have three simple things we live by with our team. What we tell them every day, do what you're supposed to do, the way you're supposed to do it, with the best effort possible."
Stansbury gave examples, like if you're a youngster in school, do your homework, get up in the morning and be on time, listen to your parents, listen to your adult in charge.
Later, Stansbury got back to working the room to see how many kids would like to come to Western Kentucky University.
"Would every boy and girl love to come to a Western game?" Stansbury asked. "We're going to work this out. Get transportation, get on a bus, meet up with us. I'm going to get you a ticket, and I'm going to figure out something where you get free snacks at the concession stands while you're there."
That invitation brought all kinds of applause from the younger members of the audience.
Log In
