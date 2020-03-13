The University of Kentucky joined all other programs in men’s and women’s college basketball in finding out their seasons were suddenly over on Thursday.
The NCAA decided late in the afternoon to cancel both the 2020 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
The NCAA also canceled all of its remaining winter and spring championships. That decision was based on the evolving COVID-19 pandemic public health threat.
UK’s men’s team was ranked No. 8 and was 25-6 overall with a 15-3 mark in the Southeastern Conference.
UK was getting ready to face the winner of Tennesse and Alabama in a Friday quarterfinal matchup at noon in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The SEC Tournament was canceled early Thursday, and the NCAA came down with its decision later in the day.
“In no uncertain terms — because I asked them — they wanted to play,” UK coach John Calipari said of his players during an interview on ESPN’s SportsCenter Thursday night. “... They wanted to play in the NCAA Tournament, they wanted to play in the conference tournament. I asked them, ‘Do you want to play?’ Yes. They all looked at me like I was crazy.”
In the end, Calipari noted, the SEC regular-season champion Wildcats were disappointed by the outcome.
“It’s no one’s fault, but it just happened to this group of young people,” he said. “It isn’t fair, but fate does this sometimes.
“Dealing with all this stuff — dealing with the good, too, but also dealing with the bad — is part of life. They’re learning, but I just wish (we could) give them another lesson, not that one.”
UK’s women were No. 16 in the country when they fell to No. 9 Mississippi State 77-59 in the SEC Tournament semifinals last Saturday.
SEC Player of the Year Rhyne Howard scored 26 points for UK, which finished 22-8.
All SEC regular-season athletic competition has been suspended through March 30.
Western Kentucky’s participation in collegiate athletics — including spring sports — is suspended until further notice, as are all athletic competitions in Conference USA.
WKU’s men’s basketball team was preparing to play UAB in Thursday night’s quarterfinal round of the C-USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas, but the league canceled the event earlier in the day.
The Hilltoppers finished their season 20-10 and were runners-up to North Texas for the C-USA regular-season championship.
Also canceled was the Women’s C-USA Basketball Tournament. WKU closed out its season at 22-7 and went undefeated in 13 home games at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Lady Toppers had been set to play a quarterfinal game in the C-USA Tournament against Charlotte on Thursday afternoon.
The Atlantic Coast Conference — which includes Louisville — has suspended all athletic-related activities, including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting, and participation in NCAA championships until further notice.
Louisville’s men’s basketball team, ranked No. 15 nationally, finished their season at 24-7. The U of L women’s basketball team, ranked No. 6 nationally, closed out their season at 28-4.
The Ohio Valley Conference — which includes state schools Murray State, Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State — also has suspended all athletic activities until further notice.
Murray State’s men’s basketball team finished 23-9 and lost a one-point decision to Belmont in last week’s OVC Tournament championship game in Evansville.
Northern Kentucky, meanwhile, will miss The Big Dance it had qualified for.
The Norse (23-9) won the Horizon League Tournament to earn an automatic berth in the men’s NCAA Tournament.
Due to the NCAA canceling all remaining winter and spring sport championships, the Division II Great Midwest Athletic Conference — in which Kentucky Wesleyan College competes — will halt all conference contests this weekend.
A decision on how to approach the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year will be made Friday morning following 8 a.m. conference calls with the Great Midwest Presidents Council.
“We’re planning to move forward with spring sports, with some minor adjustments to how we conduct home activity relative to concessions and limiting attendance,” Wesleyan athletic director Rob Mallory said. “But this is such a fluid situation, the plans are changing almost by the minute. That could all change by the morning.”
At the NAIA level, the River States Conference — in which Brescia University competes — is moving forward with the intent to continue in-league contests despite the NAIA canceling all winter championships.
“Obviously, with all the information coming in, our league will probably make additional recommendations after further discussions,” Brescia AD Brian Skortz said. “... Just like any other university right now, our concern is always with the safety of our students, our staff and the people that we oversee.”
