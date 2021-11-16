Three City-County teams are still alive in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA football playoffs, and all three will look to continue their postseason marches later this week against stiff competition.
Owensboro will host Bullitt Central in Class 5-A action at Rash Stadium at 7 p.m.
Daviess County will travel to take on St. Xavier in Class 6-A in Louisville at 6:30 p.m. CT, while Owensboro Catholic hits the road to face Lexington Christian in the Class 2-A quarters at 6 p.m. CT.
All three teams will face relatively unfamiliar foes, as well. According to the KHSAA/Riherds Scoreboards, only DC has faced this week’s opponent before — a 41-8 win by St. Xavier in the 2014 playoffs.
For No. 3 Owensboro, head coach Jay Fallin said, the chance to continue playing at home is unparalleled.
“It’s going to be nice to be home again,” Fallin said following his team’s 43-0 rout of No. 7 Graves County on Friday, “In the friendly confines of Rash Stadium, which we love and our opponents don’t, we’re excited.”
Currently, the Red Devils have the third-best RPI in 5-A — behind Woodford County and Frederick Douglass — and would host any other opponents until the state championship game.
Even with that advantage, OHS coaches and players aren’t taking anything for granted.
“We’re the only sport that you play half your season again in the postseason,” Fallin said. “It’s tough to win five straight against increasingly better competition. That’s why it’s hard to raise that big trophy. Right now, we’re excited to be district champions, we’re excited to be 11-1, we’re excited to be playing really good football.”
Bullitt Central (9-3) rolled Fairdale 48-7 on Friday.
Class 6-A No. 4 Daviess County (11-1) will square off against second-ranked St. Xavier (11-1) following the Panthers’ 51-28 victory over Henderson County on Friday.
In the win, DC senior quarterback Joe Humphreys threw for 259 yards and five touchdowns, adding 65 yards and two more scores on the ground. St. X held off DuPont Manual 18-16 for the Tigers to stamp their ticket to the state quarterfinals.
Despite the Panthers’ lopsided victory, coach Matt Brannon knew any playoff victory would be difficult.
“We had some guys banged up, had some players step up,” he said after the contest. “Really proud of where we are.”
In Lexington, Class 2-A No. 10 Owensboro Catholic (7-5) will be tasked with facing top-ranked Lexington Christian (12-0).
The Aces advanced with Friday’s 36-0 win over Hancock County, in which Hunter Monroe rushed for 123 yards and two TDs, along with Braden Mundy’s 14 receptions for 165 yards and pair of scores.
Lexington Christian moved on with a 61-13 conquest of Danville.
“We’ve got some things to clean up, for sure, like ball security and penalties,” OCHS coach Jason Morris said Friday, “but I like the energy we’re playing with and we’re doing a lot of good things out there.”
