Standouts from Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic high schools reached the third round of the KHSAA State Tennis Championship before their journeys ultimately came to an end Wednesday in Lexington.
OHS junior Dylan Mather, who was unseeded entering state tournament play, fell to DuPont Manual’s fifth-seeded Brent Reynolds 7-5, 6-2. It was the first time that Mather, who won the 3rd Region boys’ singles title for the first time last month, had reached the Round of 16.
“We both feel really good about his tournament and his postseason in general,” Red Devils coach Cody Russelburg said. “I know he was a little bummed to not get a seed, but at the same time, he wanted to prove that he felt like he belonged up there with those guys.
“I think he proved he belongs on that stage. It was the first time he’s made it to the second day, and I’m so proud of him.”
It was also the first loss of the season for Mather, whom Russelburg commended for going head-to-head with one of the tournament’s best players.
“I think he put himself in the best position that he could to make a run and give himself a chance to win,” Russelburg said. “I think when he got into a rally, that was an advantage for him, but over the course of the match, one of the X-factors for (Reynolds) is he had a monster serve. It’s really hard to handle when somebody’s serving that well in a tough matchup.”
For Owensboro Catholic, eighth grader Ella Cason fell in the third round to Cooper’s fifth-seeded Ellie Zureick 6-4, 6-3.
“Ella Cason played really well,” Lady Aces coach Noel Clayton said. “She was playing a senior, and that girl had a huge serve. Ella did a great job, though. She played a very mature match, and she’s improved tremendously from her first match of the year to now.”
Cason, the 3rd Region girls’ singles champion, jumped out to an early 3-0 advantage before Zureick fought back to eventually claim the victory.
“Ella definitely belonged,” Clayton said. “The girl she played was just good. Ella played very well and had a great experience. I think she felt good about her run.”
In doubles competitions, both Catholic squads were also defeated in the third round.
Senior tandem Emmy Moore-Sarah Kate Young fell to North Oldham’s Reagan Mangan-Willow Renton 6-1, 6-0.
“They ran into a No. 2 seed, and it was a difficult match for them,” Clayton said. “But they had a good run to get there.”
Moore-Young, who won the 3rd Region doubles title, are also expected to earn all-state honors on Thursday.
“Those are probably our fifth and sixth all-state players ever,” Clayton noted. “That’s pretty impressive.”
For Catholic’s Olivia Hayden-Aisha Merchant, their day came to an end with a 6-0, 7-6 (5) loss against Scott County’s Megan Moore-Sydney Zakic.
“They were playing a 5 seed,” Clayton said. “They came out, and the other team hit the ball really hard. I thought we were a little shellshocked early, but the pace got better. We couldn’t quite get over the hump, though.”
For Mather, Cason and Hayden-Merchant, their coaches expect the experience at state to lead to even bigger things in the future.
“I think it’s huge, just from a personal motivation standpoint,” Russelburg said. “Dylan’s always been extremely motivated anyway, but to experience a run like he had this year, and to make the noise that he made, will only fuel him to be even that more driven, to push himself to grow and to be a better version of himself.”
Clayton shared that sentiment.
“It was a great run for the girls,” he said. “It’s like I told them: They were playing for both this year and next year, and I think the experience will be great for them.”
The state semifinals and championship matches are set to be played Thursday.
